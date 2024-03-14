Exact time ‘double snow bomb’ due to hit UK bringing freezing temperatures of -2C in return of wintry weather

14 March 2024, 12:00

An arctic blast is set to hit the UK, new weather maps show.
An arctic blast is set to hit the UK, new weather maps show. Picture: Alamy/Getty/WXCharts

By Jenny Medlicott

New weather maps have revealed the exact time a ‘double snow bomb’ is expected to hit the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Wintry conditions are set to make a sharp comeback in the UK tomorrow with temperatures as low as -2C across the country.

Weather maps from WXCharts show that the freezing conditions could arrive as early as tomorrow.

Around 2cm of snowfall an hour has been forecast in some areas in Scotland, including Inverness and Fort William.

The snowfall is set to continue into Saturday, lasting until about 9pm.

Read more: Arctic blast sweeps UK bringing -7C deep freeze as snow maps show worst hit areas

Read more: Met Office reveals exact date snow to hit this month in late winter blast

It comes after the country was hit by snow earlier this year.
It comes after the country was hit by snow earlier this year. Picture: WXCharts

Moving further down south, parts of England are forecast for a washout weekend with heavy rainfall predicted in parts.

London can expect temperatures of 4-5C on Saturday morning, potentially climbing to 10C by the afternoon.

Jo Farrow, a weather expert from Netweather, added: "The occlusion from the second low will pull southwards on Friday, away from Ireland and slowly down Britain.

“This allows colder air to flow down from the north ready for a clear Friday night. Next, a large Atlantic low pressure begins to edge towards the UK at the weekend.

"This will bring more widespread rain, heading northeastwards through Saturday along with milder air. It clears to a cooler Sunday with bright spells but plenty of showers from the west."

Parts of Scotland could see up to 2cm of snow an hour.
Parts of Scotland could see up to 2cm of snow an hour. Picture: Alamy

What does the Met Office say?

The Met currently has 21 flood warnings in place across the country, meaning flooding is likely, alongside 133 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible.

In its forecast for the weekend, it says Brits can expect cooler temperatures on Saturday, with frost expected in the North.

In a long-range forecast from 18 March - 27 March, the Met says: “Into the new week a continuation of the changeable but generally mild conditions looks likely. Rain heaviest in western, especially northwestern areas while parts of the south and southeast are likely to see longer, drier interludes.

“Winds generally light to moderate in the south and east, with stronger winds affecting north-western areas at times, although at this time nothing exceptional is expected. Into the latter part of next week and beyond we see a trend for temperatures to fall back closer to average across the UK.

“There is a small chance of more notable colder conditions developing, most probable across the north of the UK, but at this stage any confidence in this remains low.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The valuable Maserati-Levante was stolen from a busy road in Hounslow, west London

Businesswoman's 'unique' £100k Maserati 'stolen in 60 seconds' from London street in keyless 'hack'

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban

EU parliament opens court case over release of funds to Orban government

Members of the Bundestag during a debate

German parliament rejects new opposition call to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Gove spoke about the new definition in the Commons

Michael Gove uses parliamentary privilege to list organisations under review amid new extremism definition

Another 53 high street bank branches are set to close.

Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland to close 53 more high street branches this year - is your local on the list?

Vatican Pope

Pope says he has no plans to retire

Prince William plays basketball on visit to youth centre

Prince William puts Kate picture row behind him as he plays basketball on visit to youth charity

Concorde passing through New York on way to museum after refurbishment

Record-breaking Concorde floats down New York river on its way back to museum after lengthy repairs

Large chunks of hail

Storm carrying massive ‘gorilla hail’ hits parts of Kansas and Missouri

Katie Price has said she didn't attend court for her latest driving offences because she was "drained"

'I'm so drained': Katie Price reveals why she failed to show up at court for latest driving case

Heidi Aga, a professional Kate Middleton lookalike, says there has been renewed interest in royal lookalikes

Kate Middleton lookalike says conspiracies about Princess of Wales have 'gone too far' and must stop

King Harald leaves hospital in Oslo

Norway’s King Harald leaves hospital after having pacemaker fitted

Russian president Vladimir Putin

Ukraine fired more missiles at border region on eve of election, says Russia

Mum Siobhan Rose Simmonds tragically died after choking on food

Tragedy as mother, 33, dies in front of partner and young children after choking on food while cooking dinner

Plaintiffs and others with a banner in front of Sapporo Hight Court

Denying same-sex marriage unconstitutional, a Japanese high court says

Taylor Swift Fans Gather Outside Concert Venue In Sydney

Gig ticket prices capped and touts face crackdown under Labour plan to stop music-lovers being ripped off

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man has been arrested following an incident on the M62 last week.

Man driving ‘runaway’ electric Jaguar arrested after brakes ‘failed’ while on M62

Houthi supporters attend a rally against the US airstrikes on Yemen

Report claims Yemen’s Houthis have a hypersonic missile

Elianne Adnam (L) was stabbed to death last September. Right - mourners leave flowers at the scene in Croydon

Boy, 17, admits killing Elianne Andam, 15, who was stabbed to death at Croydon bus stop - but denies murder
A Tory donor told LBC he had to 'fight' to get back £100,000 he paid for a breakfast with Boris Johnson that 'didn't materialise'

Tory donor reveals he had to 'fight' for refund after £100,000 breakfast with Boris Johnson 'didn't materialise'
Muslim groups that incite hatred are expected to be named as extremists by the government

Michael Gove defends new definition of extremism amid fears it will stifle free speech

Nex Benedict

Death of non-binary student after school fight ruled suicide

Soldiers patrol the road near the international airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Plan to install new leaders in Haiti appears to crumble

A woman who had her husband's ashes turned into jewellery was told that his body was still in a funeral parlour freezer eight months after his death.

Funeral home at centre of ‘truly horrific’ police probe was also investigated for fraud under previous owner
Tina and Paul pictured at an award do in 2013

Shameless star Tina Malone, 61, tells of ‘heartbreak’ after husband Paul Chase, 42, dies

Police with dogs are a shrine on a farm near Harare in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe police rescue 251 children in religious sect compound raid

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William and Harry will both make appearances at the memorial event.

Still contintents apart - Harry and William to attend Diana memorial event but will not appear at the same time
Harry and Meghan have broken their silence on the Princess of Wales' Mother's Day picture controversy.

Harry and Meghan break silence on Kate's Mother's Day photo row

Kate's controversial Mother's Day picture (l) as insiders say she will be back by Easter

Top US media organisation to review all Kensington Place photos as insiders say Kate will be back by Easter

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit