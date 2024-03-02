Arctic blast sweeps UK bringing -7C deep freeze as snow maps show worst hit areas

2 March 2024, 16:01 | Updated: 2 March 2024, 16:04

Snow has arrived in the UK
Snow has arrived in the UK. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Emma Soteriou

An Arctic blast is sweeping the UK, with temperatures plummeting to -7C and snow hitting several areas.

Brits have seen a frosty start to March, despite last month being the warmest February since records began.

And the freezing weather is set to continue as polar air moves in from the west.

The Met Office issued a warning for snow between 6am and 10am on Saturday across the west of England.

Bristol, Bath, Gloucester and Worcester were among the areas to be hit worst by the Arctic blast, with snow blanketing rooftops and gardens.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said "we had a little more snow than expected" after it arrived in the coldest part of the night and low pressure gave it "more energy" than computer models predicted.

He added: "It's not unusual for this time of the year, we often do get some snow in March - it's the old adage that it is more likely to snow in Easter than it is in Christmas, and there is a bit of truth to that."

Devauden, near Chepstow, Monmouthshire South Wales.
Devauden, near Chepstow, Monmouthshire South Wales. Picture: Alamy

People shared their surprise after waking up to snow on social media.

In Monmouthshire, south-east Wales, a dog owner posted photographs of his Irish terrier, Cleo, experiencing snow for the first time in her life.

Charles Crundwell said: "Went to bed last night with not a hint that it might snow, so was surprised and delighted when I opened the curtains.

"My previous Irish Terrier loved snow so was keen to get my new one out to experience it, it took her a few seconds and then she was off full-on joy into this new white paradise, put a smile on my face".

Administrator Ian Archard, 55, posted a photo of his snow in his garden in Mangotsfield, near Bristol.

He said: "It's still exciting to wake up and see snow in the morning. Takes me back to childhood."

Footage was also shared of snow falling this morning in Tintern, Monmouthshire.

Amanda Holland posted a video and a photo of snow-covered trees with the caption: "Welcome to a snowy morning in Tintern."

Morning snow fall makes tricky driving conditions on the M5 near Bristol.
Morning snow fall makes tricky driving conditions on the M5 near Bristol. Picture: Alamy

Met Office forecaster Annie Shuttleworth warned Brits to prepare for a cold start to Sunday too.

She said: “It’s going to be staying cold through the weekend across the UK but there will be some drier and brighter for Sunday.”

She continued: "Then we’ll see another area of rain but if it does turn quite persistent it will turn to snow at slightly lower levels across southern counties as well as parts of the Midlands through Saturday morning.

"But for many areas it’s going to be a cloudy and cold night in any clear skies, particularly for western areas of Scotland, some areas of Wales as well, we could be down to as low as -5C by Saturday morning and many areas seeing a risk of some icy stretches on any wet surfaces to start on Saturday.

"The temperatures will pick up quite quickly on Saturday so any snow will quickly start to melt and any ice will also start to melt. But it’ll still be a cold feel throughout the day."

Ms Shuttleworth added: "That area of more persistent rain and sleet and hill snow will push into more northern areas of England throughout Saturday afternoon."

Royals

