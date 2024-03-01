Met Office reveals exact date snow to hit this month in late winter blast

Snow could hit later this week. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

The Met Office has revealed the exact date Brits could be hit with a wall of snow later this month in a late winter blast.

Its long-range forecast, which runs from March 14 to 29, reveals that winds coming from the north and east could bring "wintry hazards".

This means there is a chance Brits will face snow and ice in this period, the Met Office said.

Snow in Derbyshire. Picture: Alamy

They did add, however, that the risk of snow and ice is likely to decrease as the month progresses.

"The wettest conditions are most likely to be in the south, with northern areas drier overall," it goes on.

"Overall temperatures are more likely to be near or below average, though some warmer days are still possible at times."

It comes as much of the UK faces several days of heavy rain, starting from today.

The Met Office says this will continue through the weekend, with just brief brighter spells.

We have heavy rain and some snow moving across parts of the UK this morning, accompanied by gusty winds too



Take extra care if you are travelling ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/37mazXKlkI — Met Office (@metoffice) March 1, 2024

It's weekend forecast reads: "Remaining unsettled on Saturday with further outbreaks of rain and showers, these often wintry over the hills.

"Some brighter interludes, but still feeling cold, although winds gradually easing."