UK to be battered by 15 hours of rain, with yellow weather warning issued - is your area affected?
29 February 2024, 13:40 | Updated: 29 February 2024, 13:42
The first day of March will be marked by an onslaught of rain, with a yellow a weather warning being issued for the 15-hour downpour.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for most of Wales and the south west of England, running from midnight until 3pm on Friday.
According to the forecaster, a band of rain will move north and east on March 1, with up to 30mm of downpour "in a few locations".
Snow will also affect "some higher routes and communities" for a brief period, according to the Met Office.
"Travel disruption is probably" due to most of the rain falling in three hours.
Regions and local authorities affected:
London & South East England
Hampshire
Isle of Wight
Portsmouth
Southampton
West Berkshire
South West England
Bath and North East Somerset
Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole
Bristol
Cornwall
Devon
Dorset
Gloucestershire
North Somerset
Plymouth
Somerset
South Gloucestershire
Swindon
Torbay
Wiltshire
Wales
Blaenau Gwent
Bridgend
Caerphilly
Cardiff
Carmarthenshire
Ceredigion
Conwy
Denbighshire
Gwynedd
Merthyr Tydfil
Monmouthshire
Neath Port Talbot
Newport
Pembrokeshire
Powys
Rhondda Cynon Taf
Swansea
Torfaen
Vale of Glamorgan
Wrexham
West Midlands
Herefordshire
Shropshire
Worcestershire
Brits have already been facing showers, winds, and chilly weather, before tomorrow's 15-hour downpour.
The umbrella has come in use for some of us today 🌂— Met Office (@metoffice) February 29, 2024
Here's a look at who has been dodging rain and showers on Thursday pic.twitter.com/1PcKSLmZwO
"The northwest may turn wintry over the high ground for some later” and “coastal gales in the far northwest," according to the forecaster.