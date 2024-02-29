UK to be battered by 15 hours of rain, with yellow weather warning issued - is your area affected?

A yellow weather warning has been issued. Picture: Alamy/Met Office

By Jasmine Moody

The first day of March will be marked by an onslaught of rain, with a yellow a weather warning being issued for the 15-hour downpour.

Loading audio...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for most of Wales and the south west of England, running from midnight until 3pm on Friday.

According to the forecaster, a band of rain will move north and east on March 1, with up to 30mm of downpour "in a few locations".

Snow will also affect "some higher routes and communities" for a brief period, according to the Met Office.

"Travel disruption is probably" due to most of the rain falling in three hours.

A band of rain will move north and east on March 1, with up to 30mm of downpour. Picture: Met Office

Regions and local authorities affected:

London & South East England

Hampshire

Isle of Wight

Portsmouth

Southampton

West Berkshire

South West England

Bath and North East Somerset

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole

Bristol

Cornwall

Devon

Dorset

Gloucestershire

North Somerset

Plymouth

Somerset

South Gloucestershire

Swindon

Torbay

Wiltshire

Wales

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Gwynedd

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

Wrexham

West Midlands

Herefordshire

Shropshire

Worcestershire

Snow will also affect "some higher routes and communities" for a brief period, according to the Met Office. Picture: Alamy

Brits have already been facing showers, winds, and chilly weather, before tomorrow's 15-hour downpour.

The umbrella has come in use for some of us today 🌂



Here's a look at who has been dodging rain and showers on Thursday pic.twitter.com/1PcKSLmZwO — Met Office (@metoffice) February 29, 2024

"The northwest may turn wintry over the high ground for some later” and “coastal gales in the far northwest," according to the forecaster.