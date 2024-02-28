New forecast reveals exactly when Brits face blistering heatwave this summer

Brits could be in for another heatwave this summer. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A new forecast using data from melting ice caps has predicted exactly when Brits could face a blistering heatwave this summer.

A new study found that when the UK experiences an intense heatwave, it could be linked to melting ice caps and glaciers.

Scientists found that they may be able to predict heatwaves up to one year in advance.

"We will be able to estimate the exact year of the warm and dry summer in northern Europe more closely in the winter before it occurs," the National Oceanography Centre's Dr Marliena Oltmanns said.

A heatwave could be on the way this summer. Picture: Alamy

As a result, farmers, hospitals and power providers will be able to plan for heatwaves that may initially seem a long way off, including this summer.

The study found that the melting of ice caps can leaked to a "kink" in the jet stream, bring high pressure and hot air to the UK, thus bringing about a heatwave.

This is what happened in 2022, when temperatures exceeded 40C, a new record, causing the deaths of around 3,000 people.

Will there be a heatwave this summer?

Europe is likely to endure another summer of extreme heat. Picture: Alamy

According to Dr Oltmanns, a heatwave is less likely this summer due to an extreme ocean heatwave taking place in 2023.

However, while the UK will likely experience another moderate summer, as happened last year, parts of southern Europe are expected to experience more intense heat.

Tourists in countries such as Italy, Greece and Spain were told to stay in doors last summer as temperatures regularly exceeded 40C.

This led to red weather alerts being activated across the continent and wildfires breaking out in some areas.