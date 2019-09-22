Tom Watson: 'Jon Lansman Has Undermined Me, Jeremy Corbyn And The Party'

22 September 2019, 14:54

A day after Jon Lansman failed to remove Tom Watson from his position, the Deputy Leader of the Labour Party has called the head of Momentum "out of his depth."

LBC's political editor Theo Usherwood caught up with Tom Watson at the Labour Conference.

Tom Watson said: "I've been around in the Labour party for a long time so you can take the knocks.

But where i think Jon Lansman has failed in his own terms."

Watson added: "He's a hard-left factional leader, he's undermined Jeremy, he's undermined me, he's undermined the party

He represents Momentum and there's a very large number of momentum delegates who have been reassuring me that he was actually a lone voice, that he wasn't sanctioned by momentum to take those actions."

He remarked: "He's a little bit out of depth."

Tom Watson: 'Jon Lansman Has Undermined Me, Jeremy Corbyn And The Party'. Picture: Getty

He then explained how the talk about him being ousted was a "missed opportunity" to talk about new policy changes and the party's "revitalised manifesto".

Theo and Watson then spoke about Brexit and Len McCluskey calling for Labour parliamentarians to stay neutral in the event of another referendum.

Comments

