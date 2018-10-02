Tory Councillor Says She Probably Won't Bother With Theresa May's Speech

Molly Giles says she has always for hours for leader's speeches, but 'probably won't bother' tomorrow for Theresa May.

The councillor for Stratford-Upon-Avon was reacting to Boris Johnson's conference speech, which she said was "full of substance".

Asked by LBC's Theo Usherwood whether she will queue to watch the Prime Minister speak tomorrow, she said: "I've queued for three hours to see every single Prime Minister since I've been at conference, and it's the first time I've had a doubt as to whether I'll bother."

Molly Giles says she probably won't bother queueing to watch Theresa May deliver her conference speech. Picture: LBC / PA

Asked why, she said: "The issue is about trust, because unfortunately a bold and positive vision was set out at the Lancaster House speech and then we've had something completely different."

Boris Johnson drew huge crowds at his speech at the party conference, as he attacked Theresa May's Brexit plan.

"If we cheat the electorate, and Chequers is a cheat, we will escalate the sense of mistrust," he said.

"We will give credence to those who cry betrayal, and I am afraid we will make it more likely that the ultimate beneficiary of the Chequers deal will be the far right in the form of UKIP."