America Decides: US Election as it happened - watch in full

4 November 2020, 04:57

Who will be elected President? Donald Trump or Joe Biden? Follow all the twists and turns from US Presidential Election night with America Decides, hosted by Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty.

Watch in full as Iain and Shelagh bring you all the news, analysis and reaction on election night.

LBC’s first-class team of journalists across the USA will have you the latest from throughout the night, following the Trump and Biden camps and reporting from key swing states, including Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

No.10’s former Head of Broadcast Tom Swarbrick was live in the LBC Election Hub in Leicester Square to bring his unique insight and expert knowledge to the programme.

LBC’s Correspondent Ben Kentish swapped Westminster for Washington, D.C. providing the latest reaction Stateside with US Correspondent Simon Marks as the votes are declared.

