Boris Johnson congratulates Joe Biden on US election victory

8 November 2020, 12:27 | Updated: 8 November 2020, 12:53

Boris Johnson has spoken to congratulate Joe Biden
Boris Johnson has spoken to congratulate Joe Biden. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson has congratulated Joe Biden for his US election victory, saying there is "crucial stuff" for them to work on in the coming months.

The Prime Minister said: "I congratulate President-elect Biden very much on his victory and, of course, I congratulate Kamala Harris on being the first female Vice President, as she will become, in the history of the United States.

"The United States is our closest and most important ally, and that has been the case president after president, prime minister after prime minister - it won't change.

"I look forward very much to working with President Biden and his team on a lot of crucial stuff for us in the weeks and months ahead: tackling climate change, trade, international security, many, many other issues."

A Labour MP today said that Mr Johnson should have criticised President Trump for being "wrong" to denounce the US election result.

Shadow international trade secretary Emily Thornberry said after Democrat candidate Joe Biden had been declared President-elect and Mr Trump continued to say the vote was not legitimate, the Prime Minister should have said "this is not the behaviour we expect, this is wrong".

Ms Thornberry also warned that despite Mr Biden's victory, achieving a trade deal with the United States could take "many years".

Commenting on the election result, she said today: "I don't think anybody can be surprised - I think that it is very much the sort of pattern of behaviour that he indulges in and, actually, he's told us himself, hasn't he, for some time that this is what he is going to do.

"I think what is important is that we all stand united, those of us that are interested in democracy, and supporters of western democracy in particular - this is the biggest democracy in the west - and to have this sitting president saying the result isn't valid is very damaging indeed."

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

SNP

SNP

Politicians

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mr Drakeford has conceded it is “inevitable” cases will rise in some areas of the country, as Wales comes out of the firebreak lockdown.

'Path to Christmas' for Welsh people, Mark Drakeford tells LBC
Conservative Ben Wallace speaking to LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday

Claims Trump would pull out of NATO are 'froth and speculation’, says Defence Minister
Captain Sir Tom Moore spoke to LBC today

Remembrance Sunday: Captain Tom Moore tells LBC 'the spirit is there'
Prince Charles lays a wreath at the Cenotaph

Prince Charles lays wreath at the Cenotaph as nation falls silent for Remembrance Sunday
The IOPC has launched an investigation

Police shoot man dead in Swindon after report of ‘men arguing in street’
A crowd at Broadway Market this weekend

London's Broadway Market packed despite lockdown

Disadvantaged children will be given free meals over the winter break in a u-turn by the government

Boris Johnson to provide free school meals over winter holidays in u-turn
Donald Trump has hinted he will refuse to concede

US Election 2020: What happens if Donald Trump refuses to concede?
Joe Biden faces difficulty in balancing demands of far-left and Republicans as President

Biden faces difficulty in balancing demands of far-left and Republicans
'The world is a much safer place with Biden in The White House'

World is a much safer place with Biden in White House, argues Shadow Trade Sec.