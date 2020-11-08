CNN broadcaster Van Jones breaks down in tears after Biden wins US election

8 November 2020, 08:07

Van Jones broke down on air while responding to Biden's victory
Van Jones broke down on air while responding to Biden's victory. Picture: CNN

By Asher McShane

This is the moment a CNN news broadcaster was brought to tears at Joe Biden winning the US election, telling the audience "it's easier to tell your kids character matters... telling the truth matters."

Broadcaster Mr Jones, 54, broke down in tears on air responding the the US election result. He said: "“It’s easier to be a parent this morning, it's more easy to be a dad.”

“It’s easier to tell your kids that character matters. It matters. Telling the truth matters, being a good person matters.”

“It's easier for a lot of people. If you're Muslim in this country, you don't have to worry if the president doesn't want you here,” he said in a highly emotionally charged speech.

"You don't have to worry if the president's gonna be happy to have your babies snatched away, send back Dreamers for no reason.

"You're waking up and there are these tweets and you just don't know. You're going to the store and people who have been afraid to show their racism….it’s getting nastier and nastier to you, and you're worried about your kids, and you're worried about your sister.

"And this is a big deal for us  - just to be able to get some peace and have a chance for a reset. And the character of the country matters and being a good man matters. You know, I just want my sons to to look at this.

“It's easy to do it the cheap way and and get away with stuff, but it comes back around, and is the good thing for this country.”

Michelle Obama shared a video of Mr Jones's reaction, writing: "Van, thank you for expressing the sorrow and relief that we all feel. My hope is that those who hoped for a different outcome will take a moment to empathize with the pain so many of us have felt over the past four years."

Joe Biden was declared to have won the US election yesterday afternoon. Donald Trump has not conceded and says he plans to fight the result in the courts.

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

SNP

SNP

Politicians

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Latest News

See more Latest News

A crowd at Broadway Market this weekend

London's Broadway Market packed despite lockdown

Disadvantaged children will be given free meals over the winter break in a u-turn by the government

Boris Johnson to provide free school meals over winter holidays in u-turn
The nation will fall silent later today for Remembrance Sunday

Remembrance Sunday: Nation to fall silent in scaled-back commemorations
Donald Trump has hinted he will refuse to concede

US Election 2020: What happens if Donald Trump refuses to concede?
The Queen wore a black mask edged with white

The Queen wears face mask as she visits grave of The Unknown Warrior
Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with coronavirus

Donald Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows diagnosed with coronavirus
Scotland has banned parents from smacking their children

Scotland makes smacking children illegal

Mass culls of mink are taking place in Denmark

Britain bans visitors from Denmark due to mutant covid strain found on mink farms
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

A former Republican strategist told Iain Dale he is glad Joe Biden has won the US election

Former Republican strategist explains why voters should 'rid the US of Trumpism' entirely