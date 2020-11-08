CNN broadcaster Van Jones breaks down in tears after Biden wins US election

Van Jones broke down on air while responding to Biden's victory. Picture: CNN

By Asher McShane

This is the moment a CNN news broadcaster was brought to tears at Joe Biden winning the US election, telling the audience "it's easier to tell your kids character matters... telling the truth matters."

Broadcaster Mr Jones, 54, broke down in tears on air responding the the US election result. He said: "“It’s easier to be a parent this morning, it's more easy to be a dad.”

“It’s easier to tell your kids that character matters. It matters. Telling the truth matters, being a good person matters.”

“It's easier for a lot of people. If you're Muslim in this country, you don't have to worry if the president doesn't want you here,” he said in a highly emotionally charged speech.

"You don't have to worry if the president's gonna be happy to have your babies snatched away, send back Dreamers for no reason.

Van, thank you for expressing the sorrow and relief that we all feel. My hope is that those who hoped for a different outcome will take a moment to empathize with the pain so many of us have felt over the past four years. pic.twitter.com/eqL1szT1Iz — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 7, 2020

"You're waking up and there are these tweets and you just don't know. You're going to the store and people who have been afraid to show their racism….it’s getting nastier and nastier to you, and you're worried about your kids, and you're worried about your sister.

"And this is a big deal for us - just to be able to get some peace and have a chance for a reset. And the character of the country matters and being a good man matters. You know, I just want my sons to to look at this.

“It's easy to do it the cheap way and and get away with stuff, but it comes back around, and is the good thing for this country.”

Michelle Obama shared a video of Mr Jones's reaction, writing: "Van, thank you for expressing the sorrow and relief that we all feel. My hope is that those who hoped for a different outcome will take a moment to empathize with the pain so many of us have felt over the past four years."

Joe Biden was declared to have won the US election yesterday afternoon. Donald Trump has not conceded and says he plans to fight the result in the courts.