Joe Biden tells virtual rally the US needs ‘to stop four more years of George’

26 October 2020, 11:57 | Updated: 26 October 2020, 12:10

By Asher McShane

Joe Biden was facing criticism today after appearing to momentarily forget who is president of the United States.

Addressing a virtual rally yesterday Biden said the US needed to avoid "four more years of George."

He said: "Four more years of George, George, he - we're going to find ourselves in a position where, if Trump gets elected, we're going to be in a different world."

Mr Biden's wife Jill appears to quietly correct him under her breath.

President Trump posted online: "Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn’t remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up!"

Mr Biden made the gaffe during an online rally
Mr Biden made the gaffe during an online rally. Picture: Twitter

Mr Biden is travelling widely this week aiming to hit six battleground states the campaign sees as key to his chances, some with socially distanced in-person events and others with virtual events.

He is travelling to Georgia this week, a state that has not voted for a Democratic presidential candidate in more than a quarter-century but where polls show a tight race.

Donald Trump is expected to hit nearly a dozen states in his last-ditch effort to recover ground from Biden, including Sunday's trip to Maine and a trip on Tuesday to Nebraska.

Both states award electoral votes by congressional district and could be crucial in a tight election.

President Trump will hold 11 rallies in the final 48 hours alone.

With more than a third of the expected ballots in the election already cast, it may become increasingly challenging for Mr Trump and Mr Biden to reshape the contours of the race.

Mr Biden is leading Mr Trump in most national polls and has an advantage, though narrower, in many key battlegrounds.

