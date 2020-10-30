LBC announces biggest US Election results programme on air and in HD video

30 October 2020, 09:53 | Updated: 30 October 2020, 09:54

LBC announces biggest US Election results programme
LBC announces biggest US Election results programme. Picture: LBC

LBC is to broadcast an extensive overnight U.S. election results programme next Tuesday 3rd November, with a fully integrated show on air and in HD video on Global Player and LBC’s digital and social media channels.

AMERICA DECIDES
TUESDAY 3RD NOVEMBER, 10PM TO 5AM WITH IAIN DALE, SHELAGH FOGARTY, TOM SWARBRICK

NICK FERRARI AT BREAKFAST SPECIAL
WEDNESDAY 4TH NOVEMBER, 5AM TO 10AM

LBC announces biggest US Election results programme
LBC announces biggest US Election results programme. Picture: LBC

Following the huge success of Britain Decides on LBC last year, America Decides will bring listeners the very latest results, news and analysis of one of the most controversial and hotly anticipated elections in US history.

Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty build on their popular election night partnership and reunite to anchor the seven-hour programme from LBC’s new state-of-the-art studios in Westminster. Tom Swarbrick will be live from the Election Hub in the heart of Global’s news centre in Leicester Square to bring his unique insight and expert knowledge to the programme.

LBC's Correspondent Ben Kentish will swap Westminster for Washington, D.C. to provide the latest reaction and breaking news Stateside as the votes are declared. He will be backed by the station's US Correspondent Simon Marks and a first-class team of journalists across the USA, who will be following the Trump and Biden camps throughout the night and reporting from key swing states, including Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty will be joined by a host of leading figures who have been at the heart of US politics throughout recent administrations. They will share their first-hand experience of working alongside the Presidential candidates, with Trump advisor Pastor Mark Burns and Biden campaigner Jenna Arnold. Former Foreign Secretary David Miliband and Sir Christopher Mayer, former British Ambassador to the US, will also give their thoughts on what the next President will mean for the UK. Other key contributors include LBC's election analyst Gareth Knight.

From 5am to 10am, LBC’s award-winning Nick Ferrari will continue the non-stop election coverage with a special extended edition of Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, taking a closer look at what the election result means for the US, UK and the rest of the world.

America Decides will be live from 10pm on Tuesday 3rd November on LBC.

Radio (audio stream): Available across the UK on DAB digital radio and TV, on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play LBC”), iOS or Android device, at LBC.co.uk and in London on 97.3 FM.

Video stream: Available on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play LBC”), iOS or Android device, Apple TV, at globalplayer.com and LBC.co.uk.

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

SNP

SNP

Politicians

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Latest News

See more Latest News

The body of the missing fell runner who was part of Team GB has been found in Perth and Kinross

Family pays tribute after body of missing Team GB fell runner is found
IAG has reported a loss after tax and exceptional items of 5.6 billion euros (£5.1 billion)

British Airways' parent company IAG reports Covid-19 loss of £5.1billion
Shoppers in Nottingham ahead of the region being moved into Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions

More than 11m people to be under strictest Covid rules with more areas to follow
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his house in North London

Labour splits emerge over Jeremy Corbyn suspension after anti-Semitism report
People took to the streets of Nottingham ahead of Tier 3 restrictions coming into force from midnight on Friday

Revellers take to Nottingham streets on final night before Tier 3 restrictions
Police are searching for Anthony Russell and say he is 'extremely dangerous'

Anthony Russell: Police hunting double-murder suspect in Coventry find third body
A total of 126,065 people tested positive in the seven days up to 21 October

Test and Trace still missing 40% of Covid contacts as highest as numbers skyrocket
West Yorkshire will go into Tier 3 from Sunday

West Yorkshire to become latest area to go into Tier 3 restrictions
'You can't hear me': James O'Brien clashes with caller over Corbyn suspension

James O'Brien clashes with caller over Jeremy Corbyn suspension
"He makes himself the victim": James O'Brien picks apart Corbyn's report response

"He makes himself the victim": James O'Brien picks apart Corbyn's report response