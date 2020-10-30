LBC announces biggest US Election results programme on air and in HD video

LBC announces biggest US Election results programme. Picture: LBC

LBC is to broadcast an extensive overnight U.S. election results programme next Tuesday 3rd November, with a fully integrated show on air and in HD video on Global Player and LBC’s digital and social media channels.

AMERICA DECIDES

TUESDAY 3RD NOVEMBER, 10PM TO 5AM WITH IAIN DALE, SHELAGH FOGARTY, TOM SWARBRICK

NICK FERRARI AT BREAKFAST SPECIAL

WEDNESDAY 4TH NOVEMBER, 5AM TO 10AM

LBC announces biggest US Election results programme. Picture: LBC

Following the huge success of Britain Decides on LBC last year, America Decides will bring listeners the very latest results, news and analysis of one of the most controversial and hotly anticipated elections in US history.

Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty build on their popular election night partnership and reunite to anchor the seven-hour programme from LBC’s new state-of-the-art studios in Westminster. Tom Swarbrick will be live from the Election Hub in the heart of Global’s news centre in Leicester Square to bring his unique insight and expert knowledge to the programme.

LBC's Correspondent Ben Kentish will swap Westminster for Washington, D.C. to provide the latest reaction and breaking news Stateside as the votes are declared. He will be backed by the station's US Correspondent Simon Marks and a first-class team of journalists across the USA, who will be following the Trump and Biden camps throughout the night and reporting from key swing states, including Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty will be joined by a host of leading figures who have been at the heart of US politics throughout recent administrations. They will share their first-hand experience of working alongside the Presidential candidates, with Trump advisor Pastor Mark Burns and Biden campaigner Jenna Arnold. Former Foreign Secretary David Miliband and Sir Christopher Mayer, former British Ambassador to the US, will also give their thoughts on what the next President will mean for the UK. Other key contributors include LBC's election analyst Gareth Knight.

From 5am to 10am, LBC’s award-winning Nick Ferrari will continue the non-stop election coverage with a special extended edition of Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, taking a closer look at what the election result means for the US, UK and the rest of the world.

America Decides will be live from 10pm on Tuesday 3rd November on LBC.

Radio (audio stream): Available across the UK on DAB digital radio and TV, on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play LBC”), iOS or Android device, at LBC.co.uk and in London on 97.3 FM.

Video stream: Available on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play LBC”), iOS or Android device, Apple TV, at globalplayer.com and LBC.co.uk.