US election 2020 LIVE: LBC brings you the latest with America Decides

3 November 2020, 08:15

Who will America decide will lead them for the next four years?
Who will America decide will lead them for the next four years? Picture: LBC

America is about to decide who will represent them from the White House for the next four years - and LBC stands ready to being you all the action as it happens.

Follow all the twists and turns on US Presidential Election night live with America Decides, hosted by Iain Dale and Shelagh Fogarty.

Iain and Shelagh bring you the latest news, analysis and reaction on election night.

LBC’s first-class team of journalists across the USA will bring you the latest throughout the night, following the Trump and Biden camps and reporting from key swing states, including Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

No.10’s former Head of Broadcast Tom Swarbrick will be live from the LBC Election Hub in Leicester Square to bring his unique insight and expert knowledge to the programme.

LBC’s Correspondent Ben Kentish will swap Westminster for Washington, D.C. to provide the latest reaction Stateside with US Correspondent Simon Marks as the votes are declared.

Follow this page for all the latest on the US election.

Happening Now
Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Sign Up To The LBC Newsletter

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

SNP

SNP

Politicians

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nick Ferrari Robert Jenrick

Jenrick tells LBC Liverpool rapid testing could be rolled out nationwide 'in weeks or months'
Liverpool will be the first place to get rapid coronavirus tests

Hope at Last: Liverpool first city to get rapid response tests
North West Ambulance Service have declared a major incident

'Major incident' declared by North West Ambulance over 'high volume' of 999 calls
Boris Johnson is trying to dampen a growing Tory rebellion over the lockdown

Boris Johnson announces new financial help for self-employed in lockdown
Ryanair passengers will be denied their money back for operating flights

Ryanair to refuse refunds for flights in November lockdown

Gyms have introduced extensive Covid safety protocols - only to be shut down again

Gyms and sport stars demand PM U-turn on 'devastating' lockdown closures
No 10 hopes to bring back the tiered system after December 2

Government plans to return to Covid Tier system after December 2, PM says
Welsh police conduct 'firebreak' patrols of motorists

New rules announced for when Wales 'firebreak' ends

"Violent" BLM movement will lose Democrats the election

"Violent" BLM movement could lose Democrats the election, says Conservative commentator
Armed police arrive at the first district near the state opera in central Vienna on November 2, 2020, following a shooting near a synagogue

Vienna attack: Four dead in 'Islamist linked' attack near synagogue