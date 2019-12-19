Watch in full: The State Opening of Parliament - The Queen's Speech

19 December 2019, 11:20 | Updated: 19 December 2019, 13:17

Watch as Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II officially opens the Houses of Parliament, The Queen is returning to Westminster this morning for the State Opening of Parliament

Her Majesty will deliver a speech setting out Boris Johnson’s legislative agenda after the conservatives Election landslide.

The speech is expected to start at 11:40am on 19th December.

Boris Johnson will try to use the Queen's Speech to push his agenda beyond Brexit and on to the NHS and community issues.

The Prime Minister intends to put the health service at the heart of the Government's legislative programme alongside moves to finally force through EU withdrawal by the end of January.

Mr Johnson said he wanted to use the set-piece parliamentary occasion on Thursday to put forward an agenda also centred on law and order, infrastructure and education.

The Government will enshrine in law a commitment on NHS funding, with an extra £33.9 billion per year provided by 2023/24, Mr Johnson said.

The Queen's Speech will also include proposed legislation to abolish hospital car parking charges for "those in greatest need" - likely to include disabled people, parents of sick children staying overnight, and staff working night shifts.

