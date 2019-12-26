Exclusive

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 8. Eddie Mair skewers minister Liz Truss

26 December 2019, 08:37

Eddie Mair’s masterful interview with Cabinet minister Liz Truss is at number 7 in our countdown of LBC’s best clips of the decade.

10. James O'Brien rails at the fraudsters still selling Brexit
9. Furious Farage goes on attack at Putin caller

As the 2010s draw to a close, we are counting down the top 10 clips of the decade on LBC, which started in 2010 with 1.0million listeners and ended with 2.6million.

As the first Brexit deadline loomed earlier this year, Eddie spoke to the Secretary of State for International Trade.

This is the interview that got Eddie Mair nominated for a major broadcasting award as he skewered Cabinet minister Liz Truss.

Eddie Mair's interview with Liz Truss was nominated for an award
Eddie Mair's interview with Liz Truss was nominated for an award. Picture: LBC

It featured this remarkable exchange.

Eddie: “What about people who have changed their minds on Brexit?”
 Liz Truss: “I don’t think people have changed their minds” 
Eddie: “You have.” 
Liz Truss: “I have, that's true…”

Watch the full interview at the top of the page.

And come back tomorrow to see what makes number 7.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Nigel Farage had a furious row with this caller

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 9. Furious Farage goes on attack at Putin caller

1 day ago

James O'Brien's passionate monologue on Brexit is at number 10

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 10. James O'Brien rails at Brexit "fraudsters"

2 days ago

James O'Brien had so many memorable moments in 2019

The top 10 James O'Brien clips of 2019

2 days ago

The LBC presenters holding politicians to account

10 times politicians came unstuck live on LBC in 2019

2 days ago

Donald Trump and Jacob Rees-Mogg both made the front pages on LBC this year

Five times LBC set the news agenda in 2019

2 days ago

James O'Brien's surprise call from Chris Evans paying tribute to Steve Allen

James O'Brien's surprise call from Chris Evans paying tribute to Steve Allen

14 days ago

LBC Latest

Prominent lawyer boasts of killing fox with baseball bat

Cancer patients to be put on fitness programmes within 48 hours of being diagnosed
Baroness Bakewell: "How society treats the old has never been addressed"

Baroness Bakewell nails why the government hasn't dealt with social care

British troops help relocate endangered black rhinos as part of anti-poaching mission