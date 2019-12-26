Exclusive

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 8. Eddie Mair skewers minister Liz Truss

Eddie Mair’s masterful interview with Cabinet minister Liz Truss is at number 7 in our countdown of LBC’s best clips of the decade.

As the 2010s draw to a close, we are counting down the top 10 clips of the decade on LBC, which started in 2010 with 1.0million listeners and ended with 2.6million.

As the first Brexit deadline loomed earlier this year, Eddie spoke to the Secretary of State for International Trade.

This is the interview that got Eddie Mair nominated for a major broadcasting award as he skewered Cabinet minister Liz Truss.

Eddie Mair's interview with Liz Truss was nominated for an award. Picture: LBC

It featured this remarkable exchange.

Eddie: “What about people who have changed their minds on Brexit?”

Liz Truss: “I don’t think people have changed their minds”

Eddie: “You have.”

Liz Truss: “I have, that's true…”

