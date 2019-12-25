LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 9. Furious Farage goes on attack at Putin caller

Nigel Farage's furious row with a caller who accused him of having links with Vladimir Putin is at number 9 in our countdown of the best clips of the decade.

As the 2010s draw to a close, we are counting down the top 10 clips of the decade on LBC, which started in 2010 with 1.0million listeners and ended with 2.6million.

At number 9 is the explosive moment an LBC caller tried to accuse Nigel Farage of having secret links with Vladimir Putin.

Rodney in Bradford originally rang up to tell the LBC presenter he was part of the global elite.

But then in an unexpected turn of events, the caller alleged that Nigel had secret ties with Moscow.

Nigel Farage had a furious row with this caller. Picture: PA / LBC

The accusation almost sent Nigel purple with rage, as he demanded Rodney came up with some substantive evidence to back up the outlandish claim.

“How dare you come on the radio and accuse me of that if you’ve got no evidence to back it up, how dare you,” Nigel roared.

Still unable to back up his allegations, Rodney stood firm, adding: “You will be found out.”

But, this only added fuel to the fire, as Nigel thundered once more: “Rodney, who do you think you are to go around making accusations like that are based on nothing at all.”

As the row rumbled on, Nigel offered Rodney and other listeners some future advice.

“Always best in life when you attack people to have some evidence to substantiate it.”

