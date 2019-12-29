LBC's top 10 of the decade: "If Grenfell residents move into my flats, I'll move out"

29 December 2019, 07:35

Shelagh Fogarty was left shocked when this caller from Kensington says she would move out of her flats if the Grenfell Residents move in for free.

A caller responded to the Government's news that t some of the displaced Grenfell Residents would be re-housed in part of a luxury apartment block in High Street Kensington.

Donna, the caller, said she works very hard to be able to pay for the service charge for her luxury block of flats in Kensington and she would be furious if other people lived there without paying.

Picture: LBC

She said if they were moved into her block, it would force her to move out.

"I feel sorry for those people but my husband and I work very hard to be able to afford this.

"And for someone to get it for free, I would move."

Shelagh was left lost for words, simply saying to Donna: "It does sound harsh. You sound hard-hearted."

