Exclusive

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 6. Theresa May refuses to say if she’d vote for Brexit

28 December 2019, 07:36

Theresa May refused to answer three times whether she would vote for Brexit if there was another EU referendum today.

10. James O'Brien rails at the fraudsters still selling Brexit
9. Furious Farage goes on attack at Putin caller
8. Eddie Mair skewers Liz Truss over Brexit

7. James O'Brien's first famous viral hit

The former prime minister campaigned for Remain the Brexit referendum but was charged with delivering Brexit after taking over from David Cameron.

Speaking to Iain Dale exclusively on LBC, Mrs May refused to give a straight answer to the question.

She said: "Well, I voted Remain for good reasons at the time, but circumstances move on.

"The important thing now is we should all be focused on delivering Brexit and delivering the best deal.

"But you're asking me to say how would I vote in a vote now against a different background, a different international background, a different economic background."

But Iain wouldn't accept that as an answer, firing back: "So you can't tell me that you would vote Leave now?

"Jeremy Hunt when I interviewed him at the Conference told he that he voted Remain in the referendum - he was a chief advocate of Remain - he said now he would vote for Brexit because he says George Osborne's economic predictions did not come true and he said he was fed up with the belligerent attitude of the European Commission.

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 6. Theresa May refuses to say if she’d vote for Brexit
LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 6. Theresa May refuses to say if she’d vote for Brexit. Picture: LBC

"He says he could change his mind. I don't quite understand why you can't, seeing you are Prime Minister leading us into Brexit?"

After a short pause, Mrs May stated: "Iain, I could sit here and I could say I'd still vote Remain or I'd vote Leave just to give you an answer to that question.

"I'm being open and honest with you. What I did last time around was I looked at everything and came to a judgement and I'd do exactly the same this time around."But we're not having another referendum and that's absolutely crucial."

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

James O'Brien's first big viral hit

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 7. James O'Brien's first famous viral hit

1 day ago

Eddie Mair's interview with Liz Truss was nominated for an award

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 8. Eddie Mair skewersLBC's Top 10 of the decade: 8. Eddie Mair skewers minister Liz Truss

2 days ago

Nigel Farage had a furious row with this caller

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 9. Furious Farage goes on attack at Putin caller

3 days ago

James O'Brien's passionate monologue on Brexit is at number 10

LBC's Top 10 of the decade: 10. James O'Brien rails at Brexit "fraudsters"

4 days ago

James O'Brien had so many memorable moments in 2019

The top 10 James O'Brien clips of 2019

4 days ago

The LBC presenters holding politicians to account

10 times politicians came unstuck live on LBC in 2019

4 days ago

LBC Latest

Andy Murray to miss Australian Open as he continues recovery from pelvic injury
Conservative caller erupts in furious outburst against Labour member

Conservative caller erupts in furious outburst against Labour member
Caller explains why he now feels embarrassed to be a "white British person"

Caller explains why he now feels "embarrassed to be a white British person"

New Year Honours: Elton John and Ben Stokes among 1,000 recipients whose addresses are published in error online