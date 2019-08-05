Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Danny Baker Is This Week's Guest

5 August 2019, 14:58 | Updated: 5 August 2019, 15:10

Danny Baker was this week's guest on Full Disclosure
Danny Baker was this week's guest on Full Disclosure. Picture: LBC

Danny Baker had a 40-year career in radio and TV until being sacked by the BBC over a controversial tweet. He chats to James O'Brien about his remarkable life.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

From leaving school at 14 to his "disastrous" tweet, Danny covers his time partying with Elton John and Michael Jackson, becoming a radio legend and the years when he was never off the TV.

It's a masterclass in storytelling from one of the country's most entertaining broadcasters.

