Ed Miliband is this week's guest on Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

Ed Miliband speaking to James O'Brien on Full Disclosure. Picture: LBC

James O'Brien sat down for an extended interview with Ed Miliband - and it is a must-listen for anyone with an interest in politics.

Download & Subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

The former Labour leader spoke about what he would have done differently in his time in charge, how his parents' political views shaped his opinions - and what he sees as the bright spots for Britain's future.

Ed also gave his take on Labour's catastrophic election result and the leadership election.

Listen & Subscribe To Full Disclosure

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Full Disclosure With James O'Brien podcast".

Watch Full Disclosure on Amazon Prime Video