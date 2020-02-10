Ed Miliband is this week's guest on Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

10 February 2020, 09:25

Ed Miliband speaking to James O'Brien on Full Disclosure
Ed Miliband speaking to James O'Brien on Full Disclosure.

James O'Brien sat down for an extended interview with Ed Miliband - and it is a must-listen for anyone with an interest in politics.

The former Labour leader spoke about what he would have done differently in his time in charge, how his parents' political views shaped his opinions - and what he sees as the bright spots for Britain's future.

Ed also gave his take on Labour's catastrophic election result and the leadership election.

