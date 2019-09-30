Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Special Guest Russell Howard

30 September 2019, 13:16

James O'Brien spoke to Russell Howard
James O'Brien spoke to Russell Howard. Picture: LBC

This week's guest on Full Disclosure with James O'Brien is one of the UK's top comedians - Russell Howard.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

They discuss Russell's rise to fame - from stand-up at the age of 18 to the encouragement of his parents for him to pursue comedy full time.

Russell also talks abut how Mock the Week became the turning point in his career - and about his admiration for comedian Daniel Kitson.

Listen & Subscribe To Full Disclosure

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Full Disclosure With James O'Brien podcast".

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Farooq, one of the leaders of the people smuggling gang

LBC Uncovers Major People Smuggling Ring Bringing Migrants Across Channel To UK

7 hours ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

Caller Tells James O'Brien He Expects A Payrise After A No-Deal Brexit

3 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien Challenges Caller Over Claim Death Threats Are Common

4 days ago

James O'Brien made some powerful points about Boris Johnson's language

James O'Brien's Powerful Response To Boris Johnson's Jo Cox Reference

4 days ago

James O'Brien commenting on Geoffrey Cox's speech

WATCH: The Return Of Parliament With James O'Brien's Live Commentary

5 days ago

Iain Dale was speaking to Dr David Starkey

Dr David Starkey's Brutal Analysis On Supreme Court Prorogation Ruling

5 days ago

LBC Latest

'Anti-Vaxxers Put My Life At Risk': Chemo Patient Tells James O'Brien

'Anti-Vaxxers Put My Life At Risk': Chemo Patient Tells James O'Brien
The Nigel Farage Show 30 September 2019

The Nigel Farage Show 30 September 2019

Jacques Chirac: World leaders pay final respects to former French president in Paris
Did Remainers Work With EU To Write Benn Act? James O'Brien Asked The Man Who Wrote It

Did Remainers Work With EU To Write Benn Act? James O'Brien Asked The Man Who Wrote It