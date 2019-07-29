Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Writer Adam Kay Is This Week's Guest

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien. Picture: LBC

This week on Full Disclosure James O'Brian talks to writer and comedian Adam Kay.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

Former doctor Adam sat down with James and discussed why he became a doctor, and his best selling book This Is Going to Hurt: Secret Diaries of a Medical Resident.

The pair discussed education in private schools and how it impacts on people's careers. Adam told James he edited his school magazine, but if he was more confident he would have told his parents he didn't really like "all this science stuff."

Adam did end up following the career path he wanted, not only did he write a bestselling book about his time as a medical resident but he has written for top TV shows such as Mitchell and Webb, and Mrs Brown's Boys.

