Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Ben Elton

16 September 2019, 08:34

Ben Elton was James O'Brien's guest on Full Disclosure
Ben Elton was James O'Brien's guest on Full Disclosure. Picture: LBC / PA

This week's guest on Full Disclosure With James O'Brien is the incomparable Ben Elton.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

The comedian and writer spoke about The Young Ones, whether Blackadder might return and how being a satirist is really difficult at a time when politics is so crazy.

And Ben also spoke about how sad he is to see what Brexit is doing to the country. It's a thoughtful take on a topic we hear a lot about.

Listen & Subscribe To Full Disclosure

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Full Disclosure With James O'Brien podcast".

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

"I Used To Dislike James O'Brien, I Now Realise He Was Right About Everything"

3 days ago

James O'Brien spoke to legal expert David Allen Green

Legal Expert David Allen Green's Take On Scottish Court's Prorogation Ruling

4 days ago

Iain Dale heard from an expert from the Port of Dover

Caller Who Used To Run Port Of Dover On What No-Deal Brexit Will REALLY Mean

5 days ago

Nick Ferrari cut off a caller who said most Leave voters were racist

Nick Ferrari Cuts Off Caller Who Said Most Brexiters Are Racist

7 days ago

James O'Brien spoke about Jo Johnson's resignation

James O'Brien's Instant Reaction To Jo Johnson's Resignation

10 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Caller Wants To Leave EU To Have Dirtier Air And Giant Hand Towels

12 days ago

LBC Latest

Tom Swarbrick took aim at the Observer for their leader column

"Disgraceful": Tom Swarbrick Hammers Observer Over Comments On David Cameron's Dead Son

Gareth Thomas to team up with Prince Harry to break HIV stigma

Sir Rod Stewart reveals secret prostate cancer battle

'We will no longer engage with trolls' say Lineker, Riley and Khan