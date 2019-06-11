Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Bill Nighy

11 June 2019, 07:36

Bill Nighy with James O'Brien
Bill Nighy with James O'Brien. Picture: LBC

Full Disclosure with James O'Brien is back! This week's guest is legendary actor Bill Nighy - a man who everyone knows, but few people know much about.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

Bill tells James about how Love Actually propelled him to fame, how he's dealt with that fame in middle life and his brilliant answer to journalists prying into his private life.

It's a perfect example of how Full Disclosure brings you a household name, but educates you about their life more than anything you've ever heard before.

