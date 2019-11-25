Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: James chats to David Mitchell

25 November 2019, 07:32

James O'Brien sat down with comedian David Mitchell
James O'Brien sat down with comedian David Mitchell. Picture: LBC

Comedian David Mitchell is this week's guest on a very entertaining episode of Full Disclosure with James O'Brien.

The TV star doesn't do many long-form interviews, but sat down with James O'Brien to discuss his life and career.

David discussed the key moment he met Robert Webb at Footlights at Cambridge, before they went on to make the iconic comedy Peep Show. And also discusses how he thinks modern-day politics is ruining comedy.

Watch Full Disclosure on Amazon Prime Video

