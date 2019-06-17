Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Frank Skinner

17 June 2019, 12:05

Frank Skinner with James O'Brien
Frank Skinner with James O'Brien. Picture: LBC

Frank Skinner chats about how he broke into comedy in the latest episode of Full Disclosure with James O'Brien.

Frank tells James how he was expelled from school for "embezzling the school meals service", and how the risky move to hire a venue at the Edinburgh Festival in the early days of his career unfolded.

