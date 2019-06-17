Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Frank Skinner

Frank Skinner with James O'Brien. Picture: LBC

Frank Skinner chats about how he broke into comedy in the latest episode of Full Disclosure with James O'Brien.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

Frank tells James how he was expelled from school for "embezzling the school meals service", and how the risky move to hire a venue at the Edinburgh Festival in the early days of his career unfolded.

Listen & Subscribe To Full Disclosure

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Full Disclosure With James O'Brien podcast"