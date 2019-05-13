Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Ian Hislop

13 May 2019, 10:16

James O'Brien interviews Ian Hislop for Full Disclosure
James O'Brien interviews Ian Hislop for Full Disclosure. Picture: LBC

This week's guest on Full Disclosure with James O'Brien is a man who is celebrating his 58th BBC TV series - Ian Hislop.

The star of Have I Got News For You spoke about Private Eye, Paul Merton, the Angus Deayton scandal and much more during a very entertaining and honest interview.

