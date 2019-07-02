Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Katherine Ryan

2 July 2019, 07:22

Full Disclosure's guest this week is Katherine Ryan
Full Disclosure's guest this week is Katherine Ryan. Picture: LBC

This week's guest on Full Disclosure with James O'Brien is comedian Katherine Ryan.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

They discuss her formative years, her unwavering self-esteem and her journey from Hooters-girl to revered comedy writer and TV personality.

Find out how she has managed to balance her hectic working life with being a single mother and remain grateful for life's experiences.

