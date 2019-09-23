Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Malcolm Gladwell
23 September 2019, 15:27 | Updated: 23 September 2019, 15:35
This week's guest on Full Disclosure With James O'Brien is the best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell.
The Canadian author and journalist shared his experiences of racism growing up, being of English and Jamaican heritage, and gave his take on the current political climate.
Malcolm also spoke about his notable and insightful books, five of which have topped the New York Times bestseller list, including Outliers, Tipping Point and Blink.
