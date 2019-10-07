Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Michael Morpurgo Is This Week's Guest

7 October 2019, 14:31

Michael Murpurgo isthe week's guest
Michael Murpurgo is the week's guest. Picture: PA

The fascinating novellist and playwright Michael Morpurgo is this week's guest on Full Disclosure with James O'Brien.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

The author of War Horse and Private Peaceful sat down with James to talk about Brexit and Scottish Independence, both of which he opposed.

Indeed, he revealed he was spat at by a Brexit supporter recently for wearing a pro-EU badge at a folk festival.

It's an in-depth discussion with a remarkable man who rarely gives such candid interviews.

