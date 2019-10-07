Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Michael Morpurgo Is This Week's Guest

Michael Murpurgo is the week's guest. Picture: PA

The fascinating novellist and playwright Michael Morpurgo is this week's guest on Full Disclosure with James O'Brien.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

The author of War Horse and Private Peaceful sat down with James to talk about Brexit and Scottish Independence, both of which he opposed.

Indeed, he revealed he was spat at by a Brexit supporter recently for wearing a pro-EU badge at a folk festival.

It's an in-depth discussion with a remarkable man who rarely gives such candid interviews.

Listen & Subscribe To Full Disclosure

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Full Disclosure With James O'Brien podcast"

Watch Full Disclosure on Amazon Prime Video