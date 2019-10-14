Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Romesh Ranganathan Is This Week's Guest

Romesh Ranganathan is this week's guest. Picture: PA

Comedian and chart-topping podcaster Romesh Ranganathan is this week's guest on Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

Growing up in Crawley, Romesh Ranganathan was given the name Jonathan by his parents - to help him 'fit in'. Now at 41, with a chart-topping podcast, a hit television series, and now a book, his aim is far from fitting in.

During this in-depth conversation with James, Romesh talks mental health, the need for therapy and the familial death that has come to shape him.

Listen & Subscribe To Full Disclosure

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Full Disclosure With James O'Brien podcast".

Watch Full Disclosure on Amazon Prime Video