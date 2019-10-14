Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Romesh Ranganathan Is This Week's Guest

14 October 2019, 09:55

Romesh Ranganathan is this week's guest
Romesh Ranganathan is this week's guest. Picture: PA

Comedian and chart-topping podcaster Romesh Ranganathan is this week's guest on Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

Growing up in Crawley, Romesh Ranganathan was given the name Jonathan by his parents - to help him 'fit in'. Now at 41, with a chart-topping podcast, a hit television series, and now a book, his aim is far from fitting in.

During this in-depth conversation with James, Romesh talks mental health, the need for therapy and the familial death that has come to shape him.

