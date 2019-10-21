Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: Sir Lenny Henry
21 October 2019, 09:58
James O'Brien spoke to comedy legend Sir Lenny Henry in this week's episode of Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.
Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien
As he prepares to go back on tour, Sir Lenny discussed growing up in the Black Country school, family secrets and unashamed racism.
With both very funny and very emotional moments, it's a fascinating look at one of the UK's best-known TV stars.
