21 January 2021, 10:00

Jack Monroe is this week's guest Full Disclosure With James O'Brien. Picture: PA/LBC

By Fiona Jones

Food campaigner Jack Monroe is on this week's episode of Full Disclosure With James O'Brien after being instrumental in the Government's U-turn following the distribution of inadequate free school meal parcels to children.

Jack Monroe helped to expose and publicise the amount of food parents were receiving in packages meant for one or two weeks' worth of school meals.

As a self-described "former foodbank mum" and now highly influential cook and campaigner, Jack shared the pictures of countless meagre food packages to their hundreds of thousands of followers, while pushing Government ministers to respond.

Alongside the work of @RoadsideMum, who instigated the movement on Twitter, Jack achieved a U-turn and the Government resumed sending vouchers to parents instead.

"People living in poverty have got so few choices open to them, surely we should all be allowed the dignity of being able to choose what food we eat," they told James O'Brien.

Listen to the powerful conversation in this week's episode of Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

