James O'Brien speaks to Labour's Tom Watson in this week's Full Disclosure

James O'Brien set down with Tom Watson for Full Disclosure. Picture: LBC

Labour's former Deputy leader Tom Watson is James O'Brien's guest in a fascinating episode of Full Disclosure as series two gets underway.

Download & Subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

As deputy leader of the Labour Party, Tom Watson championed gambling addiction. But late last year, he hung his hat over the party’s Brexit stance and inability to handle anti-Semitism.

This week, in his first in-depth discussion since standing down, Tom talks to James about the highs and lows of overseeing Her Majesty’s opposition. It's a forensic look inside Labour's election defeat and what the future holds for the party.

The pair also discuss their youth growing up in the same town and Tom's new passion of healthy living.

Listen & Subscribe To Full Disclosure

Download the LBC app for iPhone and iPad, via Global Player

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Tap here to listen & subscribe on Google Podcasts

Of course, you can listen and subscribe to Full Disclosure from all your favourite podcast players. Just search for Full Disclosure With James O'Brien.

If you have an Amazon Alexa device you can enable the Global Player skill (by saying "open Global Player or visiting the skill store). Then all you have to do is say: "Ask Global Player to play Full Disclosure With James O'Brien podcast"

Watch Full Disclosure on Amazon Prime Video