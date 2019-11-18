Full Disclosure With James O'Brien: The man who prosecuted the Rochdale grooming gang

James O'Brien interviewed Nazir Afzal for Full Disclosure. Picture: PA / LBC

The man who prosecuted the Rochdale sex trafficking gang is James O'Brien's guest in this fascinating episode of Full Disclosure.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

One of Nazir Afzal's first jobs as chief crown prosecutor was on the Rochdale sex trafficking gang, overturning all previous decisions and initiating prosecutions. He brought the case to the public eye and exposed a deep-rooted evil operating previously without conviction.

Afzal has spearheaded many inequality campaigns, fighting what he calls 'white male power' presiding over minority communities.

Making his name as being one of the first to prosecute an honour killing, he is the true face of British justice.

