Full Disclosure with James O'Brien: Oscar-nominated actress Lesley Manville

2 December 2019, 07:52

Lesley Manville is this week's guest on Full Disclosure
Lesley Manville is this week's guest on Full Disclosure. Picture: PA / LBC

James O'Brien's guest this week is the Oscar-nominated actress Lesley Manville.

Listen to Full Disclosure with James O'Brien

Since leaving school at 15, Lesley has been a regular in the West End - and has now broken into Hollywood, being nominated for an Oscar as Best Supporting Actress for her role in Phantom Thread.

But despite her stardom, she still takes the bus and is now on a campaign against becoming the 'poster girl' for the older female actor.

You might know her for playing Margaret Thatcher in The Queen, but this podcast shows her politics don't quite match that role.

