Tickets for The News Agents Live on Stage with HSBC UK 2025 tour on sale now

3 December 2024

The News Agents Live on Stage with HSBC UK
The News Agents Live on Stage with HSBC UK. Picture: Global

Emily, Jon and Lewis are bringing The News Agents Live On Stage with HSBC UK to Birmingham, Manchester and Edinburgh in 2025.

Following the success of The News Agents’ first live show at the Royal Albert Hall, Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel, and Lewis Goodall will be hitting the road in early 2025 for a series of exclusive live performances in Birmingham, Manchester, and Edinburgh.

The News Agents Live on Stage with HSBC UK will offer listeners a unique chance to experience the hosts’ takes on the biggest stories in news and current affairs in front a live audience.

“We’ve been blown away by the response to our first live show at the Royal Albert Hall," Emily says. "We can’t wait to hit the road in 2025.”

Tickets for The News Agents Live on Stage with HSBC UK are on sale now:

· Birmingham Symphony Hall – Monday 17 February 2025



· Manchester Bridgewater Hall – Monday 24 February 2025



· Edinburgh Usher Hall – Tuesday 11 March 2025



All tickets are sold subject to the promoter’s terms and conditions available above, which you will be deemed to have accepted once you complete your purchase. Please read them carefully prior to purchase and contact the promoter with any queries you may have prior to purchase.

