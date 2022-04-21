Tonight With Andrew Marr Podcast: Episodes, how to listen and special guests

Tonight With Andrew Marr is now available as a podcast on Global Player. Picture: LBC

By Zoe Adams

Andrew Marr has launched his very own podcast with LBC 'Tonight With Andrew Marr' but what is it about? And how can you listen? Here's everything you need to know including his special guests:

'Tonight With Andrew Marr' the podcast has arrived, bringing you all the latest news and headlines with exclusive special guests.

Only on LBC and Global Player, the leading journalist discusses everything from the Russia and Ukraine war, including Vladimir Putin's threats to stop the gas supply to Europe, to a discussion of Rishi Sunak's Spring Statement.

Here's how you can listen to 'Tonight With Andrew Marr', the podcast, what it's all about and a break down of the episodes and special guests:

Andrew Mar has claimed he "has his voice back" thanks to his new show and podcast. Picture: LBC

What is 'Tonight With Andrew Marr' the podcast about?

Tonight with Andrew Marr is packed with Marr’s trademark analysis, opinion, high profile guests and a plethora of big name national and international figures to dissect the defining issues of the day.

Speaking about his new show, available to watch and as a podcast on Global Player, he Andrew said: "I've always thought journalism is about breaking stories, ruffling feathers and having some fun on the way. My new LBC show, Tonight with Andrew Marr is perfectly timed at 6pm, the end of busy political days, and stuffed with great guests, and will do just that.

"Anyone wanting bland, safe, wearily predictable journalism is strongly advised to look elsewhere."

How to listen to 'Tonight With Andrew Marr' the podcast?

The podcast is available exclusively via LBC and the Global Player every week which you can find here.

'Tonight With Andrew Marr' is also broadcast live every Monday to Thursday on LBC and is televised via the Global Player.

For other ways to listen and watch the Andrew Marr show click here which will give you full details for Smart Speakers, the Global Player app, Google Home and Assistant and via Apple HomePod and Siri.

'Tonight With Andrew Marr' podcast episodes

Here's a full list of the 'Tonight With Andrew Marr' podcast episodes:

Episode 1: Tonight with Andrew Marr: The Launch - Ukraine Crisis Continues as Pressure Mounts on The Govt. to Welcome More Refugees

Episode 2: Ukrainian President Speaks to the Commons - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Makes Historic Address to the Commons

Episode 3: Marr Exclusive with David Cameron - Former Prime Minister David Cameron Speaks Exclusively to LBC

Episode 4: Govt. U-Turn on Refugee Policy - Home Secretary Priti Patel Announced Long Awaited U-Turn on Policy for Ukrainian Refugees

Episode 5: Govt. Offer £350 to Take in Ukrainian Refugees - Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove Announces a Scheme Encouraging People in the UK to Take in Ukrainian Refugees

Episode 6: Ukrainian President says Nato Membership Unlikely - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says Nato Membership Unlikely, Saying Peace Talks with Russia Are Going "Pretty Good"

Episode 7: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Returns to the UK - Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Returns to the UK After Six Years of Imprisonment in Iran

Episode 8: Speaker of the House - Sir Lindsay Hoyle

Episode 9: Conservative Chairman Oliver Dowden

Episode 10: Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner Speaks to LBC - Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner Speaks to LBC Ahead of the Chancellor's Spring Statement

Episode 11: The Chancellor Presents His Spring Statement - Chancellor Rishi Sunak Presents His Spring Statement to the House of Commons

Episode 12: Leaders Meet at Nato Summit in Brussels - World Leaders Meet at Nato Meeting in Brussels to Discuss Ongoing War in Ukraine

Episode 13: Roman Abramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning - Roman Abramovich Suffered Suspected Poison Symptoms After Peace Talks in Kyiv Last Month

Episode 14: Twenty Fines to be Issued Over Partygate Scandal - Twenty Fines to be Issued As Part of Police Inquiry Into Lockdown Breaking Parties in No.10

Episode 15: PM Refuses to Admit Criminal Behaviour in Downing St. - PM Refuses to Admit Criminal Behaviour in Downing St. Despite Imminent Penalty Fines

Episode 16: Vladimir Putin Threatens to Stop Gas Supply to Europe - Vladimir Putin Threatens to Stop Gas Supply to Europe Unless It's Paid for in Russian Currency

Andrew Marr's show is on Monday-Thursday from 6pm. Picture: LBC

Who are the 'Tonight With Andrew Marr' special guests?

Pulling in the best and most high profile guests, this season sees Andrew Marr discuss the latest news a politics with special guests including former Prime Minister David Cameron, Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner and Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Here's a list of his special guests:

Episode 3: Marr Exclusive with David Cameron

Episode 8: Speaker of the House - Sir Lindsay Hoyle

Episode 9: Conservative Chairman Oliver Dowden

Episode 10: Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner Speaks to LBC