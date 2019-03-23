Alastair Campbell: Brexiteers Should Back A Second Referendum

The former Communications Director to Tony Blair says that if he was a Brexiteer, he'd see another referendum as the "only way" Brexit could be delievered.

Alastair Campbell is an adviser on the People's Vote campaign which today sees thousands marching through London

Speaking to LBC presenter Matt Frei, he explained why he believes a people's vote with an option for the UK to remain in the European Union is necessary.

He said: "we have lost so much respect, so much credibility, so much authority because Theresa May has deliberately framed this as her deal against no deal.

"They are not the only choices."

Matt Frei and Alastair Campbell in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Matt asked Mr Campbell on what the option other than remain on a people's vote would be.

He said: "It has to be a credible form of Brexit.

"The problem with the 2016 referendum is that Brexit could mean anything that anybody wanted it to.

"And you then have a campaign put in the hands of liars and charlatans like Boris Johnson who say it means this, that and the other.

"They now have the responsibility to agree a form of Brexit that they want to put to the people.

According to Mr Campbell, Brexiters should welcome the prospect of a second Brexit referendum.

He said: "Do you know what? If I was them, I would see their little dream slipping away here and this is the only way they are going to get a chance of doing it."