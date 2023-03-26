Andrew Castle: ‘shouldn’t Hancock and Kwarteng be looking after their constituents?’

By Ellen Morgan

Andrew Castle gives his take on the viral video featuring Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng asking for £10k a day to work for a fake Korean company.

The video shows the ex-health secretary and ex-chancellor agreeing to work for a sham firm for £10k a day. The dupe was the work of the campaign group Led By Donkeys, who set up a fake company looking for political advisers.

It is thought that the group approached 20 Conservative Party MPs. In the video, Hancock said he would need compensating “particularly if I’m going to Korea”.

Andrew Castle said that Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng hadn’t done anything wrong, but that viewers might think the video was “morally” questionable.

He said listeners might hear the Matt Hancock asking for £10k and think: “that’s ridiculous. What the hell am I going to get out of somebody for that amount?”

Andrew reminded listeners that “lobbying” and “representing companies’ interests” is not an “illegality.”

He asked: “shouldn’t they be looking after their own constituents properly and running the country properly?”