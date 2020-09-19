Angela Rayner: Government's 'catastrophic failures' worsened pandemic's impact on UK

19 September 2020, 11:33

By Seán Hickey

Labour's Deputy Leader branded the UK's attitude to the pandemic 'reckless' and believes this has led to the UK being affected worse than our European neighbours.

Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner told Andrew Castle that the hint from Number 10 that there could be "circuit break" strategy taken to quell the spread of coronavirus is a reflection of the failed strategy of the Government to date.

"We're looking at more drastic measures now because the government has failed to get systems in place," she said, going on to tell Andrew that the UK's track and trace system has been less than satisfactory.

While being pushed on the topic of furlough, the MP for Ashton under Lyne told Andrew that there needs to be exemptions made for businesses and workers that are placed in local lockdown.

"We'll come out of this crisis with an even bigger economic crisis," Ms Rayner warned, adding that "we need to be supporting those businesses to remain viable," and the best way to do this is to provide support for people who find themselves in a situation outside of their control.

The Labour Deputy Leader branded the UK&squot;s pandemic response "catastrophic"
The Labour Deputy Leader branded the UK's pandemic response "catastrophic". Picture: PA

When Andrew wondered how the Labour Deputy Leader rated Boris Johnson's coronavirus response, she told him that in her view "the Prime Minister has been dithering," and as a result of that "lives have been lost."

She pointed out that there has been an estimated 15,000 excess deaths in care homes as a result of the pandemic and she saw it as falling at the feet of Government.

Andrew defended the PM, insisting that "Boris Johnson does not have an easy job at the moment." Ms Rayner agreed.

Although tasked with a difficult situation, the Labour MP insisted that "the government have made catastrophic failures through this," mentioning that the WHO told the UK to "get on top" of the spread of the virus before reopening, and not doing so has led to more drastic measures being contemplated.

"I think some of the Government's failures have made it worse for us, we've had the highest death tolls in Europe and we're facing one of the worst recessions," Ms Rayner argued.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bolton in Greater Manchester has been placed under local lockdown

Bolton Covid-19 spike partly caused by 'holidaymaker who went on pub crawl'
Tom hardy has long been tipped to play James Bond

Tom Hardy 'to be cast as James Bond' after Daniel Craig’s final film
Dominic Raab has been in Washington

Dominic Raab police protection officer leaves gun on plane

File photo: A view of a quiet coronavirus testing centre in Southend

LBC senior broadcast journalist's battle to get Covid test for son who fell ill
Boris Johnson said the UK was seeing a second wave of coronavirus coming in

Second wave of coronavirus is hitting UK, Boris Johnson says

People, some wearing face masks, walk along Piccadilly in London

Second wave ‘inevitable’, but does that mean we should lockdown?
The Care Minister has expressed hope that care homes could be Covid-free by September 2021

Care Minister hopes for Covid-free care homes by September 2021
Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died aged 87 at her home

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies

Spain has seen an increase in Covid-19 cases

European cities impose new restrictions amid second wave fears
Political leaders are calling on the UK Government to support the aerospace sector

Devolved leaders demand 'urgent intervention' from Westminster to save aerospace sector

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

24 days ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

1 month ago

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

1 month ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile