Celebrity agent reveals how much money Meghan and Harry could make

19 January 2020, 09:26

Professor Jonathan Shalit, a top talent manager, told LBC about the lucrative career opportunities the Sussexes now have.

Following yesterday's Royal announcement, Meghan and Harry will now seek to be financially independent.

But how much money could they make?

Professor Jonathan Shalit, founder of UK talent agency InterTalent, revealed how many millions the couple could earn.

Shalit said: "The phone is going to be off the hook.

"Never before has a royal princess been available to the world."

Celebrity agent reveals just how much money Meghan and Harry could actually make. Picture: PA

Andrew Castle asked how much a big interview with Oprah would earn them.

Shalit predicted that it could net them around $25 million.

Shalit also spoke to Andrew Castle about merchandising, fashion opportunities, book deals and Meghan Markle potentially going into the wellness industry.

