Social media boycott: Companies must cover cost of ending online abuse

1 May 2021, 11:41

By Seán Hickey

The head of Kick It Out has called on social media giants to fund a massive overhaul of how they monitor and punish abuse of their platforms.

Sanjay Bhandari is the Chair of Kick It Out, who expressed their support for the Premier League's social media boycott this weekend. He spoke to Andrew Castle as British football demand action from tech giants on endemic abuse on their platforms, which largely goes unpunished.

Mr Bhandari explained that Kick It Out is calling for "robust and reliable procedures" against online hate and for companies to share the details of their "effective internal sanctions framework" for combatting online hate.

He called on the companies to disclose the actions they're taking to "tackle discriminatory abuse" amid the mass boycott of their platforms this weekend.

Read More: Prince William joins social media boycott against racism

Andrew nudged the Kick It Out boss, asking what these companies can do beyond greater transparency.

"They're making billions out of us all" he argued, hinting that financial support for the anti-abuse cause would go further than transparency.

Read More: Ex-Premier League footballer tells LBC why he's backing football's social media boycott

"How do you get them to comply if they don't want to?" He wondered. Mr Bhandari insisted that state intervention is the answer.

British football clubs have begun a social media boycott to fight online abuse
British football clubs have begun a social media boycott to fight online abuse. Picture: PA

"The other part of the action we want is from Government," he revealed, adding that support from Westminster would accelerate the action and ensure a better outcome.

He imagined that "Ofcom are going to be regulating the social media companies" if demands of the boycott are met.

Ultimately, the head of the anti-racism NGO concluded that the whole exercise "should be funded by social media" as a way of showing the companies to act against an issue they have been unintentionally facilitating.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The climate protester at Oxford Circus in London today

Climate protesters halt traffic with 'sit in' protests in streets around the UK
A vaccination queue at Barasat state General hospital in India

Australia makes travelling from India a criminal offence as Covid cases surge
The giant fatberg was found in a Birmingham sewer

300-tonne Birmingham fatberg will take over a month to clear

The full list of countries on the 'traffic light' system has been delayed

Foreign travel 'traffic light' countries list to be revealed in early May
Co-op is ditching so-call bags for life from all branches

Co-op ditches bags for life in all stores as they are being used 'just once'
Hugging friends and family is set to be allowed in two weeks

Hugging friends and family 'to be allowed in two weeks’ time'
Care home visits will be allowed more out of home visits from Tuesday

'Barbaric' care home self-isolation rule axed for 'low risk' trips
Weather warnings could be imposed over the weekend

UK weather: Heavy winds and rain to bring bank holiday 'washout'
President Biden ordered the withdrawal process to start no later than May 1

Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal branded 'mistake' by ex-MI6 Chief
Revellers at the Circus Nightclub at Bramley-Moore Dock, Liverpool, for a Covid safety pilot event attended by around 3000 people

Thousands pack Liverpool club in Covid pilot event

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

3 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

8 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

8 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile