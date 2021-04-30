Ex-Premier League footballer tells LBC why he's backing football's social media boycott

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment former Premier League footballer Marvin Sordell spoke to LBC about why he's backing football's social media boycott.

The Premier League, FA and other football institutions are participating in the social media boycott, which has started today, in protest at the abuse and racism faced by players online.

The boycott started at 3pm today and will run to just before midnight at the end of Monday.

Mr Sordell, who was an England U21 international, told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty about the abuse he had faced in his playing days before he retired.

Recounting his experiences, he said: "I had a lot of slurs, negative words [and] abuse."

He went on to explain that he had received racist abuse and death threats before.

Speaking about the social media boycott, Mr Sordell said: "The one big thing I'm hoping comes out of this period of time over these next couple of days is just people think with a slightly more empathetic lens and look at the world in a slightly different way and from a different perspective maybe."

