Andrew Castle forecasts 'landslide' general election, as he reacts to Tories' latest by-election defeat

21 October 2023, 11:12

Andrew Castle forecasts a 'landslide' general election, remarking that the Tories need to 'hit the bench for ten years'

By Grace Parsons

Andrew Castle branded the Tory party as "pathetic", after he accused them of taking their baseline voters for "granted".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With the Conservatives' historic by-election defeat, Andrew Castle laid into the party for taking their baseline voters for "granted".

Labour reversed huge majorities in Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth as momentum going into an upcoming general election appears to be leaning heavily with Sir Keir Starmer.

Andrew said: "We're going to sit back and embrace the hammering that the Tories got. Honestly, you offer us a change of name for A-levels, you offer cigarettes costing more and are not going to be for sale.

"Now the possibility of what? This is front page of the Telegraph: Tax cuts for high earners in election bid. What? Having frozen thresholds with stealth taxes until 2028, you're going to slightly alter that."

READ MORE: 'We have a big job to do', Tory chairman tells LBC after party suffers historic by-election defeat

Andrew continued: "A suggestion that you might change stamp duty a bit, have you seen the transaction levels in the property market? They've halved in most places, so money raised from stamp duty is already way too high and just completely getting in the way.

"It's not going to make any difference to anybody. The asking prices for houses will reflect the fact that stamp duty is no longer there."

Going on, he said: "It is absolutely pathetic. They have completely taken their base voters for granted and have absolutely no chance in the next election.

"It's going to be a landslide. Hell hath no fury like a Tory voter shunned, ignored, taken for granted, lied to. I mean Truss, Partygate, Hancock, Williamson, give me a break."

Tom Swarbrick explains why the general election is 'over'

READ MORE: Starmer hails 'redrawing political map' as Tories suffers double by-election defeat

Andrew went on to list problems that have surfaced whilst the Tories have been in power: "Public services don't work, Ulez, they do nothing with London. They don't even try to stop Sadiq Khan with anything like that... You look at what's happening with the police, you look at the NHS, you can't get an appointment.

"Tax is an absolute joke, the highest burden in 70 years. I mean, seriously and they're surprised? This time they don't have Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell on the other side fighting against them."

Andrew questioned listeners: "Why would you vote for the Tories? You've done it before and you've got nothing for it. Levelling up equals levelling down. They need to sit down, take a rest, hit the bench for ten years, right?"

READ MORE: Top Tories want Sunak to slash stamp duty after thumping defeats to Labour in by-elections

Latest News

See more Latest News

Streep and Gummer have separated

Meryl Streep and husband Don Gummer secretly separated for six years after more than four decades together
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again
There fears a second river could burst its banks after Storm Babet claimed three lives and submerged Brechin

Severe flood and 'risk to life' warning for Derbyshire as Scotland issued rare red weather alert amid Storm Babet
Labour won two by-elections this week

Top Tories want Sunak to slash stamp duty after thumping defeats to Labour in by-elections

The attack has been linked to Israel's operation in Gaza

UK terror attack linked to Gaza 'has already been carried out' as asylum seeker arrested

Storm Babet is set to continue this weekend

Warning of wet and windy weekend as Storm Babet weather warning extended, with 'worst-ever conditions' for some
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold 'cheats death' in Storm Babet as 40ft pylon crashes down just in front of Liverpool star's car
Mohammed Farooq

Clinical support worker accused of terror plot to blow up hospital and RAF base admits 'intending to endanger life'
Judith and Natalie Raanan were released on Friday

'It's a miracle': American mother and daughter freed from captivity by Hamas to be reunited with family
A third person has died in Storm Babet

Storm Babet claims third victim after man in his 60s swept away in flood water in Shropshire

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace steps down: Former Defence Secretary's best LBC moments

1 month ago

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

9 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

9 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile