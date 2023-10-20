Labour wins Mid Bedfordshire and Tamworth by-elections from Conservatives in 'phenomenal' night for Keir Starmer

Labour won Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Labour has won two by-elections from the Conservatives, in a sensational night for Sir Keir Starmer’s party and a dismal showing for Rishi Sunak.

Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire both went from blue to red early on Wednesday morning, overturning huge majorities in both constituencies.

In Tamworth, Labour's Sarah Edwards defeated Tory Andrew Cooper. Ms Edwards won 11,719 votes in the Staffordshire race compared to Mr Cooper's 10,403 - giving her a majority of 1,316.

Tamworth saw a turnout of 35.9%, with a total of 25,630 votes.

In Mid Bedfordshire, Labour's Alistair Strathern beat the Conservative Festus Akinbusoye. Labour won 13,872 votes, compared to the Conservatives' 12,680 votes, for a majority of 1m192. The Liberal Democrats won 9,420 votes. The turnout was 44%.

The by-elections were triggered by resignation of former Conservative MPs Nadine Dorries and Chris Pincher.

New Tamworth Labour MP Sarah Edwards. Picture: Getty

Mid Bedfordshire had been a Conservative seat since 1931 and former Culture Secretary Ms Dorries had a majority of 24,664 votes.

The Conservatives had had a 19,600 majority in Tamworth.

Ms Edwards said after her victory: "The people of Tamworth have made it clear: it's time for change."

Labour candidate Alistair Strathern celebrates. Picture: Getty

"They've sent a clear message to Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives that they have had enough of this failed government which has crashed the economy and destroyed our public services."

Mr Strathern said: "After decades of being taken for granted, feeling left behind, feeling under-represented, they made the decision it was time for a change."

Sir Keir Starmer said after his party won both seats: “These are phenomenal results that show Labour is back in the service of working people and redrawing the political map.

“Winning in these Tory strongholds shows that people overwhelmingly want change and they’re ready to put their faith in our changed Labour Party to deliver it.

“Voters across Mid Bedfordshire, Tamworth and Britain want a Labour government determined to deliver for working people, with a proper plan to rebuild our country.

“To those who have given us their trust, and those considering doing so, Labour will spend every day acting in your interests and focused on your priorities. Labour will give Britain its future back.”

Counting underway in Mid Bedfordshire. Picture: Getty

Ms Dorries, a former Cabinet minister under Boris Johnson, stepped down as an MP after being denied a peerage in Boris Johnson's resignation honours list.

Mr Pincher resigned after he was found to have drunkenly groped two men in an "egregious case of sexual misconduct" at the Carlton Club in London last year.

That scandal helped trigger Mr Johnson's departure from Downing Street, as a result of his handling of the situation.

The results will send shockwaves through Westminster, and will make ominous reading for Rishi Sunak as he prepares to lead the Conservatives into the next general election.

But Sir Keir and his party will be feeling very buoyed by the twin victories as he looks to become the first Labour Prime Minister since 2010.

This was the third and fourth by-elections Labour has won in 2023, after victories in Selby and Ainsty in July, and Rutherglen and Hamilton West earlier this month.