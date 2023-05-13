'My goodness people need hope': Labour MP says Tory rule has left UK with 'serious problems'

13 May 2023, 11:28

'The Tory government has left the country with serious problems'

By Georgina Greer

Labour MP and Shadow Secretary for Employment Rights and Protections Alison McGovern said that the Conservatives have created "serious problems."

Labour MP Alison McGovern told Andrew Castle that the Labour Party wants to "face the country" and "offer hope for the future."

The conversation comes as Labour leader Keir Starmer set out the Labour Party's "missions" at the Progressive Britain Conference on Saturday, ahead of the election to be held next year.

When asked by Andrew what the public should expect, Ms McGovern stated: "Thirteen years of Tory rule has left us with some very serious problems..."

"Our public services are in a mess quite frankly and people aren't getting paid enough...we know that we have a cost of living crisis but we need people to be able to have ambition at work and do more," she continued.

READ MORE: Fresh rail strikes on Eurovision final day as rail workers walk out - but union denies 'cynically targeting' event

Andrew Castle: 'The Tories are going to get completely and utterly wiped out!'

She went on: "Keir knows that we had to change the Labour Party because we had a devastatingly bad result in 2019."

"But we `also have to always be listening to what people need and that means building public services that people can rely on and that will help them have a better quality of life", the MP added.

Ms McGovern continued: "It also means being on their side when it comes to their life at work, trying to help people get some of the new jobs so that they can afford to bring up their family."

READ MORE: Priti Patel slams Conservatives for accepting 'managed decline' of party after huge local election losses

She concluded: "That's where we really want to face the country and offer that hope for the future, because my goodness Andrew, I think people really need a bit of hope."

Latest News

See more Latest News

William and Kate have a released a behind the scenes video

William and Kate share rare glimpse of family life in behind the scenes video of Coronation day
Priti Patel is expected to criticise the Conservative party leadership in a speech on Saturday

Priti Patel slams Conservatives for accepting 'managed decline' of party after huge local election losses
The Koh-i-Noor diamond could be returned to India

India to push for UK to hand over Koh-i-Noor diamond as part of 'colonial reckoning' that 'dwarfs' Elgin Marble demands
Chris Mullin said Meghan is “clearly the main mover”

Meghan 'is cuckoo in royal nest' and her 'woke hang-ups' will destroy her marriage with Harry, says former Labour minister
Railway workers are striking again today

Fresh rail strikes on Eurovision final day as rail workers walk out - but union denies 'cynically targeting' event
Stephen Selwood crushed the unnamed woman

Shocking moment drunk driver four times over the limit knocks pensioner off her bike and crushes her under his wheels
Philip Schofield is reportedly feuding with Holly Willoughby

Philip Schofield 'fears he will be fired from This Morning' after 'tense phone call with Holly Willoughby' amid 'feud'
Ukrainian troops have 'likely' broken through Russian lines near Bakhmut, say military experts

Head of Russia's Wagner group admits 'Putin's soldiers are fleeing' as missiles hit Luhansk in Ukraine assault
The crash happened at 3.21pm on Wednesday at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London

Family of woman in coma after royal police escort crash 'shocked and sickened' by her 'extensive' injuries
Heirs to the throne

Heirs to the throne: New portrait of King Charles alongside William and George released a week on from Coronation

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

4 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

4 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

4 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile