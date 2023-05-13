'My goodness people need hope': Labour MP says Tory rule has left UK with 'serious problems'

'The Tory government has left the country with serious problems'

By Georgina Greer

Labour MP and Shadow Secretary for Employment Rights and Protections Alison McGovern said that the Conservatives have created "serious problems."

Labour MP Alison McGovern told Andrew Castle that the Labour Party wants to "face the country" and "offer hope for the future."

The conversation comes as Labour leader Keir Starmer set out the Labour Party's "missions" at the Progressive Britain Conference on Saturday, ahead of the election to be held next year.

When asked by Andrew what the public should expect, Ms McGovern stated: "Thirteen years of Tory rule has left us with some very serious problems..."

"Our public services are in a mess quite frankly and people aren't getting paid enough...we know that we have a cost of living crisis but we need people to be able to have ambition at work and do more," she continued.

She went on: "Keir knows that we had to change the Labour Party because we had a devastatingly bad result in 2019."

"But we `also have to always be listening to what people need and that means building public services that people can rely on and that will help them have a better quality of life", the MP added.

Ms McGovern continued: "It also means being on their side when it comes to their life at work, trying to help people get some of the new jobs so that they can afford to bring up their family."

She concluded: "That's where we really want to face the country and offer that hope for the future, because my goodness Andrew, I think people really need a bit of hope."