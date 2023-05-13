Priti Patel slams Conservatives for accepting 'managed decline' of party after huge local election losses

13 May 2023, 10:24

Priti Patel is expected to criticise the Conservative party leadership in a speech on Saturday
Priti Patel is expected to criticise the Conservative party leadership in a speech on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Priti Patel has blasted the Conservative leadership for accepting the "managed decline" of the party after last week's disastrous local election results.

The former home secretary who is set to deliver an address at the Conservative Democratic Organisation conference later on Saturday, appeared to hit out at the current Prime Minister ahead of the gathering.

She told the i newspaper that the idea of giving Tory members a say was "very topical at the moment", after the party had lost "over 1,000 councillors in the last week - none of them have been reached out to, or have heard a mea culpa apology for the party".

"Conservative Party aside, the party in its current form, the parliamentary party, seems to want to manage status quo and manage decline."

The former home secretary added that "if we carry on with managed decline there won't be a future for conservative values and beliefs".

Priti Patel
Priti Patel. Picture: Getty

She is expected to tell conference-goers that "errors and mistakes made by a minority in Westminster have cost [the] party dearly".

The Conservative Democratic Organisation has repeatedly insisted it is not focused on bringing back Mr Johnson, but speakers at the conference do include several of his most prominent backers.

The gathering, which includes a gala dinner, is described as being for "like-minded patriots who... want to save our party and our country".

Several high-profile and Boris Johnson-backing Tory MPs will be among the attendees at a conference on Saturday pledging to restore democracy to the Conservative grassroots.

Ex-Tory MEP David Campbell Bannerman blames local election 'meltdown' on Rishi Sunak

The Conservative Democratic Organisation conference in Bournemouth is the first such event for the campaigning group, which was set up in the aftermath of Mr Johnson's removal from office and amid anger at the installation of Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister without membership approval.

The group is backed by Tory peer and donor Lord Cruddas and organised by Brexiteer David Campbell Bannerman, with former cabinet ministers Nadine Dorries, Priti Patel and Jacob Rees-Mogg all expected to be among the star turns at Saturday's event.

Mr Johnson is not expected to attend.

View of the village Brienz and the 'Brienzer Rutsch', taken in Brienz-Brinzauls, Switzerland

Residents pack up as Swiss village evacuated under rockslide threat

The alligator in the storm drain

Alligator comes face-to-face with robot in pipe as council warns residents not to explore drains
Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip

Israeli strikes hit Gaza as Palestinian militants fire rockets towards Jerusalem

Jacob Cloke died in hospital five days after he killed mum-of-two Hayley Burke

Gunman suspected of shooting mother-of-two in hostage siege dies in hospital

Imran Khan banner

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan leaves high court after getting protection from arrest

Police arrested a man and shot dead two dogs after a stand off in Tower Hamlets

Police watchdog to investigate Met after incident which saw man Tasered and two dogs killed by officers
Ms Chambers was arrested at the Coronation after standing near some protesters

Police 'regret' that royal fan who was locked up for 13 hours during Coronation for standing near protesters missed event
France Iran Citizens Freed

French officials say two freed in Iran are on way to Paris

Linda Yaccarino has been announced as Twitter's new CEO

Elon Musk announces top NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO - with name change on the way
The New York bill was supported by charities and activists, including self-styled "Fat Fab Feminist" Victoria Abraham

Overweight people to be protected against discrimination in New York despite concerns people 'will sue over anything'

