Fresh rail strikes on Eurovision final day as rail workers walk out - but union denies 'cynically targeting' event

13 May 2023, 08:32 | Updated: 13 May 2023, 08:56

Railway workers are striking again today
Railway workers are striking again today. Picture: RMT/Twitter/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Travellers have been hit with fresh train strikes on Saturday as members of the RMT union walked out as part of their ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Some 14 train operators will be affected across England, with some running a limited service.

People travelling to watch Eurovision in Liverpool on Saturday are evening set to be impacted by the strike, but RMT denied planning the strike to coincide with the song contest.

Mark Harper, the secretary of state for transport, said striking workers were "cynically targeting" Eurovision.

Read more: Fresh travel misery for rail users as train drivers walkout over pay on eve of Eurovision final

Read more: Travel chaos looms as train strikes set to hit Eurovision, the FA Cup final and Epsom Derby

Merseyrail, which runs trains around the city of Liverpool itself, is not affected by these strikes. The company said it would run services late into the night.

Saturday is the second consecutive day of train strikes
Saturday is the second consecutive day of train strikes. Picture: Alamy

But most train companies going to and from the city will only run limited services on Saturday because of the industrial action.

National Express, which runs coaches, said it would be laying on 33 extra services in a bid to compensate for the strikes.

Meanwhile RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has written to Mr Harper to call for an industry summit of unions, employers and government "to end chaos on the railways and resolve the toxic rail dispute", the union said.

The rail delivery group, which represents the train operators, said it had offered rail workers a backdated pay rise of 5% for last year.

Mick Lynch
Mick Lynch. Picture: Alamy

A pay rise for a second year depends on on reforms being negotiated.

Mr Harper has urged the RMT to give its members a vote on the RDG's offer.

It comes after a day of strike action by train drivers in the Aslef union - after rejecting an 8% wage rise over two years.

RMT members were previously also in a dispute with Network Rail, who operate the railway infrastructure, but voted to accept a pay deal in March.

Eurovision is set to be affected
Eurovision is set to be affected. Picture: Alamy

Mr Lynch told LBC: "The Network Rail deal was a better deal. It had more cash in the offer than this one.

"It's in the technicalities of the way the deal works, so what we need to do is get around the table and get a document written down in a way that is clear."

Further strikes are scheduled for May 31 and June 3, on the day of the FA Cup final.

Transport minister Huw Merriman apologised to anyone affected by the strike action, and said that the Government has tabled offers or allowed the employers to table offers ministers believe are "fair and reasonable".

Huw Merriman thinks ASLEF deal is fair

"Some of those offers have been put through to members and accepted," he said.

"But in these particular two circumstances, the union leaders refused to do so.

"We’re calling for them to do just that, put them to the members, see if they’re accepted, and if they are, this ends the action."

It comes after it was announced on Thursday that train services run by TransPennine Express will be brought under Government control, due to months of "continuous cancellations".

The service has been severely affected by a ban on drivers who are members of the Aslef union volunteering to do paid overtime shifts.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky

Volodymr Zelensky to meet Pope Francis at Vatican

Chris Mullin said Meghan is “clearly the main mover”

Meghan 'is cuckoo in royal nest' and her 'woke hang-ups' will destroy her marriage with Harry, says former Labour minister
Stephen Selwood crushed the unnamed woman

Shocking moment drunk driver four times over the limit knocks pensioner off her bike and crushes her under his wheels

Philip Schofield is reportedly feuding with Holly Willoughby

Philip Schofield 'fears he will be fired from This Morning' after 'tense phone call with Holly Willoughby' amid 'feud'

A small group of migrants, bottom right, are pictured while camping outside a gate in the border fence in El Paso, Texas

US-Mexico border appears calm after lifting of pandemic asylum restrictions

Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers release new album ahead of upcoming US tour

Ukrainian troops have 'likely' broken through Russian lines near Bakhmut, say military experts

Head of Russia's Wagner group admits 'Putin's soldiers are fleeing' as missiles hit Luhansk in Ukraine assault

The crash happened at 3.21pm on Wednesday at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London

Family of woman in coma after royal police escort crash 'shocked and sickened' by her 'extensive' injuries

Daniel Penny leaves Manhattan Criminal Court in New York

Ex-marine who fatally choked NYC subway rider surrenders on manslaughter charge

Heirs to the throne

Heirs to the throne: New portrait of King Charles alongside William and George released a week on from Coronation

The disgruntled passenger posted the complaint on Twitter

Ryanair hits back after being accused of fat shaming passenger who complained about not having window seat

People block a key bridge during a rally against violence in Belgrade, Serbia

Tens of thousands march against populist Serbian leadership after mass shootings

View of the village Brienz and the 'Brienzer Rutsch', taken in Brienz-Brinzauls, Switzerland

Residents pack up as Swiss village evacuated under rockslide threat

The alligator in the storm drain

Alligator comes face-to-face with robot in pipe as council warns residents not to explore drains

Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip

Israeli strikes hit Gaza as Palestinian militants fire rockets towards Jerusalem

Jacob Cloke died in hospital five days after he killed mum-of-two Hayley Burke

Gunman suspected of shooting mother-of-two in hostage siege dies in hospital

Latest News

See more Latest News

Imran Khan banner

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan leaves high court after getting protection from arrest

Police arrested a man and shot dead two dogs after a stand off in Tower Hamlets

Police watchdog to investigate Met after incident which saw man Tasered and two dogs killed by officers
Ms Chambers was arrested at the Coronation after standing near some protesters

Police 'regret' that royal fan who was locked up for 13 hours during Coronation for standing near protesters missed event
France Iran Citizens Freed

French officials say two freed in Iran are on way to Paris

Linda Yaccarino has been announced as Twitter's new CEO

Elon Musk announces top NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO - with name change on the way
The New York bill was supported by charities and activists, including self-styled "Fat Fab Feminist" Victoria Abraham

Overweight people to be protected against discrimination in New York despite concerns people 'will sue over anything'
Wrecked buildings

Ukraine says it has retaken territory near embattled eastern city of Bakhmut

A man has been charged with criminal damage of ULEZ cameras

Man charged with damaging Ulez cameras, as police launch crackdown after TfL report 96 incidents of criminal damage
Trevor Jacob faces 20 years in prison

YouTuber admits crashing plane for video views and faces up to 20 years in prison

Prince William revealed he was left "unable to walk for a week" after playing football just days before the Coronation.

Prince William 'left unable to walk for a week' after playing football ahead of Coronation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The decision to seat Harry away from Prince William and senior royals at the Coronation was "deliberate", as sitting him next to the Waleses would have been "impossible" a royal expert has said.

Seating Harry away from William at Coronation was 'deliberate' as putting him with Waleses would have been 'impossible'
Millie Mackintosh claimed she had been 'ghosted' by Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle 'ghosted me when she met Prince Harry', Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh claims
The crash happened at 3.21pm on Wednesday at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London

'Lucky to be alive': Eyewitness says woman in her 80s hit by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh motorcade 'thrown across road'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien and Medical Student

Medical student ‘humiliated’ by newspaper for getting liposuction during doctors' strike

Tonight With Andrew Marr 11/05 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/05 | Watch again

House Prices rising

'I'm not living, I'm surviving': 43-year-old caller to move back in with parents due to crippling cost of living crisis
'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration lies

'Disgusting policy enacted by disgusting people!': James O'Brien blasts govt ministers' migration 'lies'
Shelagh Callers on Migration

'She sounded like a really pleasant bigot - a racist!': Shelagh Fogarty callers discuss migrant integration in the UK
James O'Brien ponders why symbolic British figures are against migration policy

James O'Brien asks why the government suggests key British figures are 'enemies of the people'
Nick loses his cool with caller whilst talking about Biden's Democratic nomination chances

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over Biden's nomination chances: 'I'm not stupid!'

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context
100 percent mortgages

Government makes caller feel like 'scum' - as he suggests they've ‘artificially inflated’ the housing market
Andrew Castle and David Campbell Bannerman

Rishi Sunak 'responsible' for local election 'meltdown', ex-Tory MEP insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit