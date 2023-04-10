Ex-Labour aide brands Starmer attack ads against Tories a 'success'

10 April 2023, 12:12 | Updated: 10 April 2023, 12:28

By Phoebe Dampare Osei

Responding to Labour's political attack adverts against Rishi Sunak, Political Strategist John McTernan said often negative campaigns are more effective at making a point against a political opponent.

Labour's tweets stated that Rishi Sunak doesn't think convicted child abusers or people carrying guns with intent to harm should go to prison.

Andrew Castle started by asking the Political Strategist and ex-Political Secretary to Tony Blair, whether this is "the right tone being set by a future government".

Mr McTernan replied: "If you have a very very unpopular political party, and you have a moderately more popular leader - you can see what the Conservatives are doing. They're trying to run a presidential campaign to make this the Rishi Sunak campaign for re-election, with a few Tories associated with him."

"He's all the things that you are angry about in current life in the UK", he continued. "Everything you're angry about is the responsibility of 13 years of Tory government."

READ MORE: 'It's a skit!': Senior Labour MP defends advert claiming Rishi Sunak does not believe child sex abusers should be jailed

The former Political Secretary to Tony Blair went on: "It's not a big reveal to say Rishi Sunak's a Tory, but you have to attack the Prime Minister to the record of his party and the record of his party in government."

He also explained that "sometimes, to cut through all the noise in the media you have to use negative ads", and that "negative campaigning has got a long record in politics".

"So has this been a success?" Andrew asked. "It's got 20 million views on the cesspit that is Twitter, is it a good thing?"

"Yeah", the political strategist replied, explaining that Easter is normally "empty of politics", and that as the Tories have not been heard from in three days, Labour's ads have "dominated the conversation".

READ MORE: 'Hypocrisy in the extreme': Political journalist brands Labour's twitter graphic 'absolutely disgraceful'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Benice and Chris Ryley

Pub landlords refuse to back down after 'racist' golliwog dolls seized by police, as Suella Braverman also wades in
Labour frontbencher Emily Thornberry defended her leader's attacks on Rishi Sunak

Emily Thornberry back Starmer's attack ads on PM's record on child sex abuse

A Russian jet almost shot down a British surveillance plane

Russian jet agonisingly close to shooting down unarmed British plane, which could have brought UK and US into the war
BRITAIN-WEATHER-TOURISM

Easter Monday washed out with wind and rain as warm weekend comes to abrupt end in Britain

The Dalai Lama kissing the boy

Dalai Lama apologises after video shows him asking boy to 'suck my tongue', insisting it was 'innocent and playful'
WizzAir was named as the UK's worst airline for delays for the second year in a row by the Civil Aviation Authority

The UK's worst airlines for delays have been named - with one carrier top for the second year running
Police broke up the illegal rave

Four rushed to hospital after huge illegal rave where 'semi-conscious bodies' were seen lying on the road
Matthew Taylor has warned that the NHS cannot guarantee patient safety during the strikes

NHS 'can't guarantee patient safety' in doctors' strike, says health leaders' chief, with 350k appointments axed
Unlike the late Queen Elizabeth, King Charles will go to and from Westminster Abbey via the same route.

King Charles' coronation procession only a quarter as long as the Queen's, with fears some royal fans could miss out
Keir Starmer

'I still believe in Brexit and don't trust Keir Starmer,' says unapologetic 'left-wing Brexiteer'

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

3 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

3 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile